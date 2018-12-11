One rear-ending follows another in Riverside Drive triple-car collision

Written by Mori Kessler
December 11, 2018
Traffic congestion on southbound Riverside Drive heading toward the Foremaster Drive intersection. The congestion was created by a triple car collision near 1990 East and Riverside Drive that temporarily blocked one of the southbound lanes, St. George, Utah, Dec. 11, 2018 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A triple-car collision Tuesday resulted in backed-up traffic on Riverside Drive.

The three vehicles involved in the triple rear-end collision on Riverside Drive, St. George, Utah, Dec. 11, 2018 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

Just prior to 4 p.m., southbound traffic on Riverside Drive was backing up at the light at the Foremaster Drive intersection. A Toyota Camry stopped for traffic, while the car behind it did not, St. George Police officer Andy Mickelson said.

The second vehicle, a Chevrolet HHR, failed to stop and rear-ended the Toyota Camry. That was followed by another collision involving a Dodge pickup truck that hit the HHR and sent it back in the rear of the Camry.

“That car hit that car, and this truck hit that car back into that car,” Mickelson said.

While a passenger in the Camry complained of neck pain, no injuries were reported and no one was taken to the hospital.

While the three vehicles were pulled over to the side of the road, just south of 1990 East, southbound traffic on Riverside Drive was backed up past the Mall Drive intersection. Southbound traffic was merged into a single lane as officers officers directed traffic about the crash site.

The scene was cleared by 5 p.m. Each vehicle was able to be driven away from the scene.

The drivers of the Chevrolet HHR and Dodge truck were both cited for following too close, Mickelson said.

The red circle marks the general location of the car on Riverside Drive in St. George, Utah, Dec. 11, 2018 | Image courtesy of Google Maps, St. George News

