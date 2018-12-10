You can’t go wrong with these top 7 holiday tech gifts

Stock image, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The joy of giving can sometimes be hindered by not knowing what to give when trying to find the perfect gift for every person on your list. But just about anyone can find a use for some of the hottest electronics on the market this holiday season.

To help you out with your Christmas list, TDS Telecom offers its list of top seven tech gift ideas.

1. Google Home Mini

In addition to being a Bluetooth speaker, the Mini offers capabilities like hands-free calling, timers and reminders — it truly offers something for everyone.

2. Wireless headphones

For the on-the-go-person in your life who can’t be bothered by tangled wires, consider wireless headphones. From Apple to Target, several brands are available at varying price points.

3. Away Carry-On

For the traveler in your life, the Away Carry-On has a polycarbonate shell plus a battery to charge your phone and other devices. You might even want to get one for yourself.

4. Smart Watch

Apple watch. | Image courtesy of Apple, St. George News

With continued improvement in capabilities, smart watches remain on the wish lists of many.

Whether you choose an Apple Watch, Fitbit, Samsung Galaxy Watch or another brand, the recipient of this gift will be able to track calories and sleep, receive text message alerts, enable GPS and much more.

5. Charging dock

If the techie in your life has lots of devices, a docking station offers one place to charge everything — phones, smart watches, tablets, e-readers and whatever else needs a power-up.

6. Kindle Paperwhite

For the book lover on your list, Kindle’s new Paperwhite e-reader holds thousands of books, has a built-in dictionary, adjustable lighting, a no-glare screen and 4G LTE capabilities.

7. Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch. | Image courtesy of Nintendo, St. George News

If you are shopping for a gamer or someone who has to try the latest trend, Nintendo Switch might be the gift.

It has multiple capabilities, including the option to switch from TV mode to tabletop mode. It can also go anywhere, and the user can play wherever they like. There are both single- and multi-player games available.

You don’t have to know everything about technology to know that those on your list will love these gifts. Use these suggestions to guide your shopping efforts this season and get rid of your holiday stresses.

