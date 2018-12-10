Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

Written by Mikayla Shoup
December 10, 2018
ST. GEORGE— In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 8-9. See the related stories at the bottom of this page for the five honorable mention stories.

St. George officials consider allowing RVs to be parked in front yard driveways

ST. GEORGE — It may soon be legal in St. George to park your recreational vehicle in your front yard driveway. For the better part of two years, a consultant has been working with the city’s legal staff to revamp a mountain of outdated city code with respect to zoning ordinances in an effort to simplify the existing tangle of ordinances.

Side-by-side vs. dirt bike crash in Washington City seriously injures man

Washington City Police investigate an off-road crash involving a side-by-side utility vehicle and dirt bike where a rider is seriously injured, Washington City, Utah, Dec. 9, 2018

WASHINGTON CITY — A head-on crash on a dirt road in Washington City Saturday afternoon sent two men to the hospital — one with serious injuries.

Dixie State University’s hillside ‘D’ upgrades to full-color lighting system

Dixie State University's iconic hillside "D" displays a red, white and blue mixture of colors as part of the capabilities of its new lighting system, St. George, Utah, December 2018

ST. GEORGE — Prompted by a dedicated group of student leaders, Dixie State University’s “D” on the hill will now change colors on special occasions thanks to a new lighting system fully equipped with a variety of color-changing options.

Police: Badge-wearing police impersonator pulls up to Springdale hotel in Crown Vic, tries to access pool

Ford Crown Victoria

ST. GEORGE — A man was arrested Saturday night after police say he drunkenly attempted to impersonate a police officer in Springdale.

Lakes Mead and Powell at about 40 percent capacity; deadline approaching for Colorado River drought plan

Lightning strikes over Lake Mead near Hoover Dam that impounds Colorado River water at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area in Arizona, July 28, 2014

LAS VEGAS (AP) — With drought entering a second decade and reservoirs continuing to shrink, seven Southwestern U.S. states that depend on the overtaxed Colorado River for crop irrigation and drinking water had been expected to ink a crucial share-the-pain contingency plan by the end of 2018.

