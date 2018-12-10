Police: Juvenile saved from human trafficking while 8 arrested for patronizing a prostitute

Stock image, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Eight men were arrested for attempting to patronize a prostitute after answering fake online ads set up by police. The operation also resulted in the rescue of a juvenile from an instance of human trafficking, according to police.

L-R: Donald K. Railsback, Travis J. Coleman, Jay L. Farnsworth, Daniel P. Mahfood, Lance D. Mackelprang, Larin D. Shenah, Franklin W. Field, Mark K. Rawle, booking photos December 2018 | Photo courtesy of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, St. George News

Prior to the arrests that occurred Friday and Saturday, the St. George Police Department posted online ads “posing as escorts offering services in St. George area,” according to court documents.

The men made contact with a police officer posing as an escort and made arrangements to meet and engage in sexual acts in exchange for money. The men were arrested in St. George after meeting with a woman posing as a prostitute and handing her the money, St. George Police officer Tiffany Atkin said Monday.

While the operation was underway, police also rescued a juvenile from human trafficking, Atkin said. She declined to go into further detail, but said additional information would be released as the investigation progresses.

Those arrested were Franklin W. Field, Daniel P Mahfood, Jay L. Farnsworth, Travis J. Coleman, Donald K. Railsback, Larin D. Shenah, Lance D. Mackelprang and Mark K. Rawle.

Each man arrested faces a class A misdemeanor charge of patronizing a prostitute for sexual services. In Utah, a class A misdemeanor can carry up to a year in jail and a fine of up to $2,500.

Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

Email: mkessler@stgnews.com

Twitter: @MoriKessler

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.