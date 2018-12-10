Police: Juvenile saved from human trafficking while 8 arrested for patronizing a prostitute

ST. GEORGE — Eight men were arrested for attempting to patronize a prostitute after answering fake online ads set up by police. The operation also resulted in the rescue of a juvenile from an instance of human trafficking, according to police.
Prior to the arrests that occurred Friday and Saturday, the St. George Police Department posted online ads “posing as escorts offering services in St. George area,” according to court documents.
The men made contact with a police officer posing as an escort and made arrangements to meet and engage in sexual acts in exchange for money. The men were arrested in St. George after meeting with a woman posing as a prostitute and handing her the money, St. George Police officer Tiffany Atkin said Monday.
While the operation was underway, police also rescued a juvenile from human trafficking, Atkin said. She declined to go into further detail, but said additional information would be released as the investigation progresses.
Those arrested were Franklin W. Field, Daniel P Mahfood, Jay L. Farnsworth, Travis J. Coleman, Donald K. Railsback, Larin D. Shenah, Lance D. Mackelprang and Mark K. Rawle.
Each man arrested faces a class A misdemeanor charge of patronizing a prostitute for sexual services. In Utah, a class A misdemeanor can carry up to a year in jail and a fine of up to $2,500.
Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
Guess these guys dont read the SG News. This is an ongoing type of sting operation that hits the news at least once every two months. Let’s see, (repetitive) I can make the same J. Hansen To catch a predator joke, Comment can broach feeling sorry for them, due to entrapment connotations, and… the list goes on. So here’s my advice to these blokes, READ THE SG NEWS!!!! Be informed, or dont pass GO and pay the banker $2500.
I think with this one they were using a legal age “simulated” prostitute. With the last one they were simulating a 12 year old or something. My sympathy has kind of run dry and I just don’t care, so there’ll be no feeling sorry. It’ll be interesting to know how they saved a traffic victim.
That’s my Bishop! Noooooooooooooooooo! Say it aint so!
hahahahaha, JK
It would be funny to play a game with the set of 8 photos. The game would be called ‘Can you spot my bishop?’
At least the flyer football coach didn’t make the list again.