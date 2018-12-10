5 escape major injuries in van rollover; medics treat injured dog

Five people escaped major injuries following the rollover of their lifted-van on the Cottonwood Springs Road through the Red Cliffs Desert Reserve. While one individual was treated for minor injuries and declined being taken to the hospital, medics also treated a dog at the scene that received a bad cut to one of its legs, Washington County, Dec. 10, 2018 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Taking a turn too fast in a van resulted in a rollover in the Red Cliffs Desert Reverse Monday evening.

The incident occurred around 5 p.m. when the driver of the lifted-van took a corner on the Cottonwood Springs Road too fast and caused the van to roll, Washington County Sheriff’s Deputy Graham Hancock said.

The Cottonwood Springs Road is also known as the Old Dump Road, Turkey Farm Road and Turtle Road. The crash occurred a half mile or so north of the Yellow Knolls Trailhead.

After it rolled, the van landed on the passenger side and slid about 50 feet before coming to a stop.

Five people, the majority appearing to be young adults, were inside the van along with two dogs. Medics treated one individual for a potential injury, but he and the others declined to being taken to the hospital.

One of the dogs was also injured in the crash and medics bandaged one of its legs. The other dog was kept in place by a leash held by one of the van’s passengers. It let out the occasional whine as those involved in the crash spoke with emergency responders.

The injured dog was taken to a veterinarian, Hancock said.

A citation was issued, Hancock said, but it was for drugs and accompanying paraphernalia found at the scene, not the crash.

While Cottonwood Springs is paved to a point within the Red Cliffs Desert Reserve, it gives way to a road of packed earth, rock and patches of loose gravel.

