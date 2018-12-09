Chamber luncheon to feature company that will help you hire and retain the best employees

December 9, 2018
ST. GEORGE — This week, the St. George Area Chamber of Commerce will feature a company that helps businesses understand how to select, manage and coach employees to unlock their full potential.

The “Chamber Training Luncheon” will be held Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Dixie Technical College in St. George. 

The featured company — Predictive Index — says it can help upgrade a company’s ability to get better results in hiring and retaining higher-performing people across different industries.

Before attending the luncheon, it is recommended that attendees take the five-minute Predictive Index assessment. There are no good, bad, right or wrong answers. To access the assessment click here.

For more information, call 435-628-1650 or email susi@stgeorgechamber.com.

Event details

  • What: Chamber Training Luncheon featuring Predictive Index.
  • When: Wednesday, Dec. 12, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Where: Taylor Health Science Building on the Dixie Technical College campus, 610 S. Tech Ridge Drive, St. George.
  • Admission: $15 for chamber members, $20 for nonmembers. Advanced registration is highly recommended and can be done online at the St. George Area Chamber of Commerce event webpage. Members who don’t preregister may pay $20 at the door.

