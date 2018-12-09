Police: Badge-wearing police impersonator pulls up to Springdale hotel in Crown Vic, tries to access pool

Ford Crown Victoria, date and location not specified | Public domain image, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A man was arrested Saturday night after police say he drunkenly attempted to impersonate a police officer in Springdale.

Alexander A. Buzz, of Cedar City, bookings photo posted Dec. 9, 2018 | Photo courtesy of Washington County Sheriff’s Office, St. George News

Alexander A. Buzz, of Cedar City, was booked into jail on three offenses, including one count of possessing a weapon while intoxicated and one count of impersonating an officer, both class B misdemeanors, as well as one class C misdemeanor count of public intoxication.

Another Cedar City man who was with Buzz at the time of the arrest, Jeffrey D. Snyder, was also arrested and booked on two class B misdemeanor offenses, including possessing a weapon while intoxicated and possession of marijuana.

The arrests stem from an incident that began shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday when Springdale Police and Zion National Park rangers responded to a hotel in Springdale on report of a man impersonating a police officer, Springdale Police Department spokesman Britt Ballard said.

The hotel employee told police that a man later identified as Buzz exited a black Ford Crown Victoria and then entered the hotel lobby wearing a badge attached to a lanyard around his neck.

Springdale Police vehicle, Springdale, Utah, Dec. 9, 2018 | Photo courtesy of Springdale Police Department, St. George News

According to police, Buzz told the hotel clerk that he was there to apprehend someone and needed to access to the hotel’s pool and spa where he said the suspect was located.

At that point, the hotel employee became suspicious and called 911, and the suspect left the scene.

The responding officer observed the Crown Victoria heading west on Zion Park Boulevard approximately two miles from the hotel and conducted a traffic stop.

The officer approached the car and noticed two men inside, later identified as Buzz and Snyder. While speaking to the men, the officer allegedly determined that Buzz, the passenger, was intoxicated.

Jeffrey D. Snyder, of Cedar City, bookings photo posted Dec. 9, 2018 | Photo courtesy of Washington County Sheriff’s Office, St. George News

Police say Buzz told the officer that he was carrying a loaded handgun that was concealed below his clothing. The officer also noted that Buzz was wearing a “security jacket” and saw a pair of handcuffs. When questioned about the items, Buzz allegedly said he used to work as a security guard.

During questioning, police say Buzz appeared very intoxicated and failed a field sobriety test taken at the scene.

Both men were then detained and searched by the officers. They allegedly located a knife and a small amount of marijuana on Snyder and the handgun on Buzz.

A search warrant was obtained and, according to police, a second handgun was found inside of the car.

Shortly thereafter, Buzz and Snyder were arrested and transported to Purgatory Correctional Facility in Hurricane. Both men posted bail and were released Sunday.

This report is based on statements from police and may not contain the full scope of findings. Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

Email: cblowers@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.