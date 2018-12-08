Dixie State University’s hillside ‘D’ upgrades to full-color lighting system

ST. GEORGE — Prompted by a dedicated group of student leaders, Dixie State University’s “D” on the hill will now change colors on special occasions thanks to a new lighting system fully equipped with a variety of color-changing options.

“Dixie State University’s ‘D’ on the black hill has been a symbol of pride for our institution for more than 100 years,” Dixie State President Richard “Biff” Williams said. “Our hope is community members and visitors alike will feel connected to the university when they see the ‘D’ and view it as an open invitation to come onto campus any time.

“In addition to serving as a festive way to celebrate some of the university’s key events and special occasions, the upgraded full-color lighting system honors the rich history of the ‘D’ while modernizing it for years to come.”

Williams announced the lighting upgrade during the Trailblazer Nation tree lighting celebration recently held for the entire community on the Dixie State campus.

“The new lighting system came about as an idea we had in X-Club,” said Ezra Hainsworth, Dixie State’s 2017-18 student body president. “We were discussing potential school projects and I suggested a lighting system that changes colors and patterns to help showcase the existing ‘D’ and involve students in an initiative that would ultimately reach the entire community.”

“D” lights will change for the special occasions most well-known and celebrated by local residents such as New Year’s Day, Independence Day, Thanksgiving, and Christmas. Lights will also match with the University Clock Tower located in the center of the DSU campus.

In addition, the new “D” light colors will change to alert community members about key DSU events, including the first day of fall and spring semesters, Homecoming Week, D-Week, commencement and home athletic wins for football and basketball.

The upgrade included transforming the existing structure of jar light fixtures by replacing each fluorescent light with programmable LED lamps. The new Ketra lighting system was completely wired with a router installed so the lights could be changed remotely. Ketra lights have a 70,000-hour guarantee.

“I’m excited about this project and its potential to promote the Dixie spirit among students, faculty and the whole community,” Hainsworth said.

