Parental discretion advised: New Jersey teacher who gave up secret of Santa will not return to school

MONTVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Are your children all nestled all snug in their beds? Are you sure they’re asleep?

OK, so it’s safe to talk about how New Jersey school officials say a substitute teacher who told first-grade students that Santa Claus isn’t real will not be returning to the school.

NJ.com reports Montville Schools Superintendent Rene Rovtar confirmed Tuesday the teacher will no longer work in the district after the incident Thursday at Cedar Hill School.

Rovtar declined further comment, saying the issue is a personnel matter.

Adding insult to injury

Officials say the teacher debunked other holiday characters, including the Easter Bunny, the Tooth Fairy and Elf on a Shelf.

Rovtar previously said she was disheartened by the incident and that “childhood wonder associated with all holidays and traditions” is special to her.

The substitute teacher’s identity has not been released.

Written by The Associated Press.

