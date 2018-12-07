Step inside a magical wonderland of the ‘Enchanted World of Dolls’ and ‘A Diamond Holiday’ at Kayenta

Composite image; "A Holiday in Kayenta" features two different events – "The Enchanted World of Dolls" walk-through experience in the Plaza in the Kayenta Art Village, as well as "A Diamond Holiday" in the Lorraine Boccardo Theatre, Ivins, Utah. | Inset photos courtesy of the Center for the Arts at Kayenta, St. George News

IVINS — With fire pits ablaze, trees shimmering with lights and the air filled with holiday aromas and sounds, the Center for the Arts at Kayenta invites you to step inside an enchanted world this holiday season.

What was once a desert paradise will be transformed into a magical wonderland where everyone can enjoy warm drinks and sweet treats as they stroll through the “Enchanted World of Dolls” and watch the Christmas splendor of “A Diamond Holiday.”

On the event’s website, Susan Broberg, director of the “Enchanted World Of Dolls,” described the walk-through performance on the promenade as “a magical, multicultural journey around the globe as we celebrate together a few of the many unique and charming dances and traditions found worldwide.”

Young actors come alive inside storefront windows along the plaza as mechanical dolls dressed in traditional costumes representing countries from around the world. Old and young alike will be swept in to the joyous holiday mood by these captivating displays.

The performance will run continuously for one hour before visitors can take their seats inside the Lorraine Boccardo Black Box Theatre for a festive performance where the magic continues.

“A Diamond Holiday” is a captivating dance and musical theater concert where performers will light up the stage with scenes from the “Nutcracker,” Santa’s workshop of toys, angels ushering in the Nativity, The Rockettes, Irish dance and much more.

Broberg said “A Diamond Holiday” is the most entertaining and moving show for the holidays she has ever seen.

“These student dancer/singers give jaw-dropping performances,” she said in a press release for the event.

The show stars Diamond Talent’s troupe of highly trained student performers, along with professionals with world-class resumes, many of whom got their start at Diamond Talent.

“The vision of this holiday event is to create an enchanting, multi-sensory experience from the moment you enter the plaza, to the moment the the corps de ballet takes its final bow,” Broberg said.

Come witness why December is the “most wonderful time of the year” this holiday in Kayenta. See performance times in the event details below.

Admission for “A Diamond Holiday” is $15, which includes entry to the “Enchanted World of Dolls” or take the stroll through “Dolls” only for $5. Premium seats will also be available for $25 . Tickets can be purchased online at their website.

The Center for the Arts Kayenta is located at 881 Coyote Gulch Court in Ivins.

Event details

What: A Holiday in Kayenta, featuring “A Diamond Holiday” and the “Enchanted World of Dolls.”

When: Dec. 13, 14, 15, 20, 21, and 22. “Enchanted World of Dolls” runs from 5:45-6:45 p.m. “A Diamond Holiday” runs from 7-9 p.m. Matinee performances Dec. 15 and Dec. 22 for “Enchanted World of Dolls” begin at 12:45-1:45 p.m and “A Diamond Holiday” will play from 2-4 p.m.

Where: Center for the Arts at Kayenta, 881 Coytote Gulch Court, Ivins.

Cost: $15 which includes entry to “Enchanting World of Dolls,” premium seats are $25 (limited number). $5 cash (only) for tickets to “Enchanted World of Dolls” only.

