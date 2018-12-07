Oct. 7, 1928 – Dec. 6, 2018

Ruby K. Robinson, born Oct. 7, 1928, in Garland, Utah, peacefully passed away on Dec. 6, 2018. She was the sixth of eight children. Ruby graduated from Richfield (Idaho) High School.

Ruby and Ray Robinson met in Boise, Idaho, in the mid-1960s. A loving courtship began, followed by marriage and the blending of two families into one. Ruby and Ray were both determined to do all in their power to make all nine kids feel loved, wanted and accepted.

Ruby and Ray together enjoyed everything that involved the kids: from football to baseball; from drama to band; from camping to snow skiing. If the kids were there, so was Ruby.

But she and Ray also had a very busy professional life. They traveled the world (for business and pleasure), they were huge University of Utah fans and loving grandparents.

Ruby was enormously talented with her hands. She could sew with the best of professionals, knit unbelievable sweaters, crochet, embroidery, needlepoint. She was a gourmet cook and loved to share her skills with others. Her church callings involved almost every position in the ward: primary teacher, YW advisor, Relief Society president and anything else she was asked to do.

Ruby was a remarkable mother, grandmother and great-great-grandmother, teacher, comforter, seamstress and cook. She loved everyone and never missed an opportunity to serve others. For a number of years, she opened her heart and arms to foreign exchange students who lived with her and Ray throughout the school year. She was truly a lady in every sense of the word.

Ruby was preceded in death by her dear husband, Ray Robinson; a son, Kelly Robinson; and a daughter, Linda Robinson. She is survived by her children: Glenda (Jack) Fuller, Bonnie Peterson, Laurie (Bob) Garf, Mike (Janet) Robinson, TJ (Jennifer) Robinson, Ray (Tammy) Robinson, Pat (Karen) Robinson; as well as 26 grandchildren; 82 great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren.

Ruby has left a legacy we, her children and grandchildren, can only strive for and use as a model of what our lives should look like.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be Thursday, Dec. 13, at 11 a.m., with a visitation at 10 a.m., at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3519 Manzanita Road, St. George, Utah.

Interment will be in Tonaquint Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.

