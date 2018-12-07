Southern Utah weekend weather: Possible rain and snow to start, followed by sunny skies

ST. GEORGE — According to the National Weather Service, this weekend’s weather for the majority of southwestern Utah will include rain showers and low winds. Dense fog is possible in some areas beginning on Friday.
Below are your St. George, Cedar City, Zion National Park and Brian Head area weekend weather forecasts, including current warnings and advisories.
And for a look at this weekend’s events, check out the St. George News TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Virgin River Casino.
St. George
Friday
Partly sunny with a high of 50 and low of 32, with calm wind. There’s a 20 percent of showers before 11 a.m.
Saturday
Sunny with a high of 52 and low of 31, with calm wind.
Sunday
Sunny with a high of 52 and low of 31, with light northeast wind.
Cedar City
Friday
Partly sunny with a high of 39 and low of 23, with light east wind. There’s a 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers before 11 a.m. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Saturday
Sunny with a high of 40 and low of 20, with calm wind.
Sunday
Sunny with a high of 41 and low of 25, with calm wind.
Zion National Park/Springdale
ADVISORY: Angels Landing trail reopening in Zion National Park after months of repairs; other popular trails still closed
Friday
Partly sunny with a high of 43 and low of 22, with northeast winds of 5-10 mph. There’s a 30 percent chance of showers before 11 a.m.
Saturday
Sunny with a high of 45 and low of 20, with northeast winds of 6 mph.
Sunday
Sunny with a high of 45 and low of 23, with northeast winds of 6 mph.
Brian Head
According to the Brian Head Resort website, the area has received 0 inches of snow over the last 24 hours, maintaining a 39-inch base depth.
Friday
Mostly cloudy with a high of 25 and low of 14, with southwest winds of 6-10 mph. There’s a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Total snow accumulation of less than an inch possible.
Saturday
Sunny with a high of 27 and low of 13, with northwest winds of 8 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero.
Sunday
Sunny with a high of 34 and low of 18, with south winds of 8-10 mph.
For current snow accumulation totals, weather and lift status at Brian Head Resort, click here.
Weather warnings and advisories
A hazardous weather outlook is in place for the western two thirds of Utah, impacting areas of Utah’s Dixie, Zion National Park, Glen Canyon Recreation Area, Lake Powell and southern mountain ranges.
Patchy dense fog will be possible across valley locations through mid-morning Friday. Starting Saturday and going through next week, a weak trough of low pressure will swing across the Great Basin, potentially producing some light precipitation. A somewhat more vigorous system will cross the region Wednesday. This system will likely produce accumulating snowfall.
For more information on current weather conditions and advisories, go the National Weather Service-Salt Lake City office website. For winter road conditions, go to the Utah Department of Transportation website.
