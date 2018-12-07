What’s on the Menu: 700 Degree Artisan Pizza | Sponsored by Camping World

FEATURE — 700° Artisan Pizza is so named for the internal temperature of the brick oven that quickly cooks its customized pizzas. The restaurant abides by the motto “Our pizza, our craft, our passion.”

Located at 974 W. Sunset Blvd. in St. George, the restaurant specializes in creating pizzas using an “Old World handcrafted approach,” using only the freshest ingredients from local suppliers.

Watch Sheldon and pals Jeremy and Aaron as they sample several savory slices and sides during a recent visit to 700° Artisan Pizza in Episode 29 of “What’s on the Menu” in player above.

Owner-operator Tom Hoover calls their methods “a healthier approach of eating a really good pizza.”

“We do it the old-school way, where our recipes are basically from the early 1930s, maybe 1940s,” Hoover says. “So we don’t have all the extra additives and stuff that future generations or future chains have added over the years.”

Hoover says the restaurant’s signature oven was handcrafted in San Giovanni, Italy. Nicknamed “Vesuvius” after the Italian volcano, it has a floor temperature of about 700 degrees Fahrenheit but can reach 1,000 degrees or higher in its dome.

“Everything is cooked in this oven,” Hoover says. “We have no deep fryer. We don’t bake anything outside. Everything that we make is actually made inside this oven, except for the salads of course.”

Hoover says the literal transparency of their setup is part of their success.

“I feel like everything is in this oven. It’s very simple. You can see it. Our kitchen is wide open. We have nothing to hide. We’re absolutely not doing anything behind the scenes that we don’t want anybody to see.”

Hoover summed up the restaurant’s menu using three words: fresh, healthy and simple.

700° Artisan Pizza’s beverage menu includes a selection of local draft beers on tap, wines on tap and hard ciders made from hand-crushed apples, in addition to various sodas and soft drinks. Popular side dishes include chicken wings, calzones, sliders and salads.

What’s on the Menu: 700° Artisan Pizza | Brought to you by Camping World.

Resources

700° Artisan Pizza | Website | Facebook | Location: 974 W. Sunset Boulevard , St. George ( click for map ) | Hours: Monday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Closed Sundays and major holidays. | Telephone: 435-703-6700.

