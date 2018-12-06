Car sideswipes several parked vehicles, careens into building

Parking lot south of an office building where a Toyota Camry struck the building and damaged several parked vehicles, St. George, Utah, Dec. 6, 2018 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A driver pulling into a parking stall Thursday stepped on the wrong pedal, damaging a building and causing chain-reaction collisions involving several other vehicles, police said.

The incident was reported shortly after 11 a.m. at the parking lot of an office building at 78 N. 200 East in St. George, which houses the local offices for the Utah Division of Child and Family Services and a couple other state agencies.

“An elderly female parking her car at the DCFS building accidentally hit the gas instead of the brake,” St. George Police officer Tiffany Atkin told St. George News.

The woman’s vehicle, a dark gray Toyota Camry, went up onto the sidewalk in a tight curve, sideswiping a parked Toyota 4Runner and pushing it into a Jeep SUV in the adjacent stall.

As the Camry continued along the sidewalk at the building’s front entrance, it then struck a pillar that was holding up an awning-like entryway structure made of wood and metal and other materials, causing it to crash to the ground.

The Camry then struck a red BMW sedan, which was knocked into another vehicle parked on the other side of it. Two additional parked vehicles also were nudged aside at the end of the chain reaction.

No injuries were reported. The driver of the Camry was the only occupant of her vehicle. All of the parked vehicles were unoccupied at the time except for two people who were inside the Jeep SUV.

Workers inside the building reported hearing a loud noise and coming outside to investigate.

Both the Camry and the BMW were towed from the scene but the other five vehicles involved appeared to still be operable, having sustained minor dents and scratches.

The damages to awning structure were estimated to be in excess of $1,000, police said.

Shortly after noon, workers on scene were still assessing the damage and preparing to remove the damaged structure and debris from the site.

Access to the building’s front door was blocked in the meantime, but patrons and workers were still able to access the building via a secondary entrance.

Atkin said although no citations have yet been issued, the incident is still under investigation. It did occur on private property, she noted.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

