Man trapped under car for 9 hours rescued in Iron County, flown to hospital

ST. GEORGE — A 24-year-old man was trapped under a car overnight before a passing motorist discovered him Thursday morning and called police.

He spent more than 9 hours pinned by the front driver’s side tire, Iron County Sheriff’s Lt. Del Schlosser said.

The man was flown to the hospital in critical condition.

Shortly after 6 a.m. deputies and emergency medical personnel responded to a parking lot outside a business near 3000 East and 1600 South in Beryl on a report of a man found trapped under a vehicle, Schlosser said.

The man was discovered by a passing motorist who stopped and called 911 before moving the vehicle off of the injured man.

The motorist told deputies that the man was conscious and able to speak when he initially found him, which is when he learned that the man became trapped under the car at about 9 p.m. the night before, Schlosser said.

The man lost consciousness as soon as the car was moved off of him, so deputies were unable to speak with him about what led up to him becoming trapped when the tire rolled onto his leg.

“At this point we aren’t sure if he was working on the vehicle or how this happened because deputies weren’t able to speak to him, so that part is still under investigation.”

Classic Air was launched out of Mesquite, Nevada, due to the severity of the man’s injuries, which were made worse by the hours of exposure he experienced.

“He was lying under that car injured at least all night, which added to the seriousness of his condition,” Schlosser said.

The man was treated by paramedics at the scene until Classic Air landed and took him to Dixie Regional Medical Center.

This report is based on statements from police or other responders and may not contain the full scope of findings, as the incident is still under investigation.

