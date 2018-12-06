3 vehicles pile up on River Road after driver fails to stop in time

Written by Cody Blowers
December 6, 2018
Emergency personnel respond to three-vehicle crash on River Road, St. George, Utah, Dec. 6, 2018 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

ST. GEORGE Three vehicles piled up in an accordion-style collision Thursday on River Road that was set in motion when one vehicle, unable to stop in time, struck a second vehicle that was pushed into a third.

A few minutes before 9 a.m. officers and emergency personnel were dispatched to a three-vehicle crash on River Road across from the Tagg-n-Go car wash, St. George Police officer Trevor Anderson said.

Gold Cross Ambulance responds to chaotic crash scene on River Road when three cars collide, St. George, Utah, Dec. 6, 2018 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

Officers found a charcoal Toyota Sequoia pulled off of the roadway with minimal rear-end damage while a white Ford Mustang and silver Mazda passenger car were partially blocking the No. 1 northbound lane of River Road.

Paramedics checked all vehicle occupants and found only minor injuries reported by the driver of the Toyota.

The crash was triggered when a white passenger car not directly involved in the crash started to enter the center lane to turn left into the car wash.

However, the vehicle did not completely enter the turn lane, leaving the rear of the car partially blocking the northbound lane of travel.

“That car was sticking out which caused the cars behind it to hit their brakes,” Anderson said.

The Toyota and the Mazda were able to stop in time, but the Mustang couldn’t and struck the rear bumper of the Mazda, pushing it into the rear bumper of the Toyota.

All occupants were properly restrained at the time of the crash, Anderson said.

The Mazda and the Mustang both sustained significant damage and were towed from the scene, while the Toyota remained operational with rear damage only.

The driver of the Mustang was cited for following too close.

This report is based on statements from police or other responders and may not contain the full scope of findings

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.  

Email: cblowers@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

About the Author

Cody Blowers Cody Blowers was raised in South San Francisco, California. A 2013 graduate of Colorado Technical University, Cody earned her bachelor’s degree in criminal justice with a minor in paralegal studies. Through the course of her academic studies she discovered that writing is her true passion, and she is committed to providing credible, integrated news coverage. Cody joined St. George News in 2015, and when she’s not busy chasing the news, she can generally be found chasing her young granddaughter, Kali.

Posted in Local, NewsTagged , , , , , , ,

1 Comment

  • Lastdays December 6, 2018 at 7:57 pm

    Looks like we need more police on duty to make people don’t speed, follow too close and smash into each other all over town.
    But seriously, those who think police on every corner will solve the daily demolition derby in STG are sadly mistaken.
    Disrespectful, arrogant and ignorant drivers are the problem.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.