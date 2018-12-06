‘I saw her coming’; Early morning collision on Dixie Drive results in 2 totaled vehicles

Failure to yield reportedly causes two-vehicle accident on Dixie Drive Thursday morning, St. George, Utah, Dec. 6, 2018 | Photo by Andrew Pinckney, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Two women sustained minor injuries and both vehicles were a total loss following a T-bone collision early Thursday morning.

At approximately 7:30 a.m. the female driver of a red Ford Escape was waiting to make a left turn onto Dixie Drive from the parking lot of the Oasis Palms apartments at 260 North, St. George Police officer Burkeley Christian said. Thinking the way was clear, she pulled out into the roadway.

At the same time a woman driving a gray Nissan Titan was traveling northbound in the inside lane didn’t see the impending danger and slammed into the Ford. She told St. George News she wasn’t wearing her seat belt at the time because of a surgery the previous week. The Escape was spun around and ended up partially blocking the southbound lane.

“I slammed my face into the steering wheel, and my airbag didn’t go off,” the driver said. She suffered minor injuries to her mouth and a large bump on her forehead but didn’t need immediate medical attention. “I saw her coming, but when you’re doing 40 (miles per hour) there’s not much you can do.”

Besides the injuries to the driver of the Nissan, Christian said the driver of the Ford, who also had three kids in the vehicle, was complaining of chest pains and transported herself to the hospital to be checked out.

During the course of his investigation, Christian discovered that the driver of the Ford failed to yield while exiting private property onto the roadway and was subsequently issued a citation.

Christian also cited the driver of the Nissan for failure to have valid insurance, and he performed a complete inventory of her vehicle before allowing it to be towed from the scene and sent to the state impound yard.

Although heavily damaged, the Ford was able to be driven off the road, Christian said, and towing would be handled by the owner.

Members of the St. George Fire Department were also at the scene assisting Christian, and traffic in the area was slowed for about an hour while they helped clear up debris from both vehicles.

This report is based on statements from police and may not contain the full scope of findings.

