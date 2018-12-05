Tonaquint to host ceremony on anniversary of Pearl Harbor attack

Pearl Harbor memorial, date not specified, St. George, Utah | Photo courtesy of St. George Area Chamber of Commerce, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A ceremony to commemorate the valor and remember the losses of the Dec. 7, 1941, attack on Pearl Harbor on the island of Oahu, Hawaii, will be held Friday at the Tonaquint Cemetery in St. George.

The program will begin at the exact time of the attack on Pearl Harbor 77 years ago: 10:48 a.m. MST, 7:48 a.m. in Hawaii. The commemoration is being hosted by the American Legion posts of Washington County, Vietnam Veterans of America, Veterans of Foreign Wars, American Legion Riders, Patriot Guard Riders and Marine Corps League.

A day which will live in infamy

In 1941, in the otherwise calm island paradise of Honolulu, Hawaii, the United States was suddenly attacked by Axis power Japan. That morning’s actions, which President Franklin D. Roosevelt characterized as “a day which will live in infamy,” plunged America into World War II.

The losses suffered at Pearl Harbor were catastrophic, killing 2,403 and wounding 1,178, in addition to sinking four American battleships and damaging or destroying nearly 350 aircraft.

Four veterans representing four branches of military service will participate in a wreath-laying ceremony. Four of the oldest Legionnaires from the four posts will be seated along the sides of the Pearl Harbor Memorial at Tonaquint Cemetery.

The public is welcome and invited to the commemoration and should plan to arrive no later than 10:30 a.m.

Event details

What: Pearl Harbor commemoration.

When: Friday, Dec. 7, 10:48 a.m.

Where: Tonaquint Cemetery, 1777 S. Dixie Drive, St. George.

Admission: Free.

