Jan. 12, 1933 – Dec. 2, 2018

Paul Stednick took his last flight today to join his family above, Dec. 2, 2018. He passed peacefully with his family by his side.

Born in 1933, Paul served in the U.S. Air Force and was proud to be a veteran. He worked at the Nevada test site and provided a good life for his family. He was born in Gebo, Wyoming. He raised his family in Las Vegas.

He was married to Esther for over 50 years. They traveled and enjoyed going fishing. His heart was truly broken when Esther passed in 2014.

He moved to Utah to be closer to his daughters. He had many great years with them. He loved spending time with his great-grandkids. His favorite thing was going to get twist ice cream cones from DQ (he always wanted the big one). His family will miss him dearly.

Paul was preceded in death by Ester Stednick; Jim Barris; two brothers and two sisters. He leaves a son, Terry (Adela); two daughters: Sherri Barris and Pam (Jim) Lambert; six grandchildren: Jeff, Tiffany (Jesse), Linda, Lesley, Ashley, Brian (Sara); and four great-grandkids: Kambree, Brekken, Rylee and Annabelle.

Our many thanks to Bernie and Danny of Irish Cottage and to Nicole and Peter with Integrated Hospice for allowing him to leave in comfort and peace.

Funeral services

Paul will be placed with his wife at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City, Nevada, in a private family farewell.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Serenity Funeral Home of Southern Utah, 435-986-2085.

For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit Serenity Funeral Home online.