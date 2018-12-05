MISSING: Washington City man may be near hiking trails or hunting areas in Southern Utah

Composite image, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A concerned mother and law enforcement are urging the public to be on the lookout for a missing man from Washington City.

Nathan Beitler, 18, was last seen Tuesday morning near Sportsman’s Warehouse in St. George. His mother, Kirsten Beitler, described him as being an avid hiker, climber, biker and hunter.

“We’re thinking that he might not be somewhere really close,” she told St. George News Wednesday morning. “He might be in the Southern Utah area but maybe on a hiking trail or in an area where people go to hunt or something like that.”

Kirsten Beitler also said their family believes he took hunting and camping gear with him when he disappeared.

According to her Facebook post, search parties were sent out Wednesday morning to hunting and hiking areas near Enterprise. She said people should look for Nathan near any bike trails, climbing spots or hunting areas in Southern Utah.

Nathan is 6 feet 4 inches and around 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white hooded sweatshirt and jeans. He drives a 1997 green Toyota Camry.

Anyone with information on Nathan’s whereabouts is asked to call the Washington City Police Department at 435-986-5151.

Email: mheckenliable@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews | @markeekaenews