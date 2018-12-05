Sheriff’s Office asks for public’s help in fraud investigation

The Kane County’s Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s aid in identifying a couple that authorities believe are involved in an ongoing fraud, Kane County, date unspecified | Photo courtesy of the Kane County Sheriff’s Office, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Kane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help regarding two individuals who investigators believe are involved in an ongoing fraud in the county.

The Sheriff’s Office posted the appeal to the public for information Tuesday on Facebook, along with security camera photos. The photos show a Hispanic male and white female stopped at a gas station with a silver SUV.

The man is seen wearing a red baseball cap, black hoodie and black pants. The hoodie may also have a face on the front based on the posted camera shots.

The woman is described as having brown hair and wearing gray pants along with a black hoodie with the word “Whiskey” on the front.

The silver SUV has a cross sticker on the back window in the top left corner. There was also a dog in the car, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The license plates are unknown, as they have been taken off when the couple has been witnessed at a business.

Anyone with information concerning the suspects is asked to call the Kane County Sheriff’s Office at 435-644-2349.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Email: mkessler@stgnews.com

Twitter: @MoriKessler

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.