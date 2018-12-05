Feb. 18, 1933 – Nov. 29, 2018

Edgar D. Cauble, 85 , passed away peacefully in the arms of his wife Sharon, his stepdaughter Terri and stepson-in-law Larry by his side on Nov. 29, 2018.

He was born on Feb. 18, 1933, in Fresno, California, the son of Grant and Blanche Cauble.

To know Ed was to love him. He had a heart of gold. He always wanted to help the less fortunate. He was passionate about is family, his dogs and his hot rods. He enjoyed puttering in the garage with his best friend Jack and going to car shows. He also liked working in his yard.

Ed was always a hard worker. His career was spent working with heavy equipment in California and then after moving to Lake Havasu, Arizona, he was a business owner in excavation. It was in Lake Havasu that he met his wife Sharon at a car show. They celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary in August of this year.

While living in Arizona, they took a road trip in 2004 to St. George, Utah, and fell in love with the area. It was the best move of their lives. Ed loved St. George.

Ed is survived by his wife Sharon; his daughters Debra L Cauble (Mark) Nelson, Darla M. (Pete) Gustaitis, Kimberly M. (Kevin) DeCrew, and Elizabeth Thomason; grandchildren Courtney Salinas, Casey Rusca, Katherine West, Felicia Foster, Hannah Foster, Aaron Quick and Krystle Quick. He is also survived by his stepchildren Bob Amaya, Terri (Larry) Micca, Shellie (Robert) Lehman, Debbie (Jeff) Diebolt and Mark (Starr) Amaya. He was preceded in death by his parents; son Edgar Bruce Cauble, and siblings Carl Cauble, Eliza Jane Bonham and Adison Cauble. Together Ed and Sharon have nine grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held, Saturday, Dec. 8, at 10 a.m. at the Metcalf Mortuary Chapel, 288 W. St. George Blvd., St. George, Utah. A visitation will be held prior to services from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Metcalf.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.

