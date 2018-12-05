Store employees report man asleep at the wheel, woman in restroom over an hour

File photo of St. George Police officers responding to a reported liquor theft, St. George, Utah, Aug. 1, 2018 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Officers were called to a convenience store Tuesday by employees who became suspicious when a man fell asleep in his pickup with the engine running and the woman he was traveling with disappeared into the restroom for more than an hour.

Police arrested the man, Joel Armenta-Medina, 24, of Las Vegas, on five third-degree felony charges: one count of possession of another’s identity documents; one count of unlawful acquisition/transfer of financial card; one count of possession of a forgery/writing device; and two counts of possession of a controlled substance, according to the affidavit filed with the court Wednesday.

He also faces three class B misdemeanor charges: one count of possession of paraphernalia, one count of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and one count of theft by receiving stolen property.

Police also arrested Armenta-Medina’s partner, Ashley K. Wilms, 28, of Las Vegas on three misdemeanor charges, including one class A misdemeanor charge of drug possession, one count of possession of paraphernalia and one count of theft, both class B misdemeanors.

Employees at Maverik Adventure’s First Stop suspected that the couple was involved in some type of drug activity

Officers found Armenta-Medina “slumped forward and passed out” in the driver’s seat of the pickup truck that was still running, the probable cause statement said. On his lap they found a piece of tinfoil partially covered in brown residue that appeared to be heroin.

During the arrest, Armenta-Medina reportedly passed out several times.

In fact, “field sobriety tests were not given due to Joel’s inability to stand without nodding off and falling asleep,” police say in court records.

During a search of the vehicle, officers found drug paraphernalia, including used syringes, butane torches, glass pipes and plastic bags that contained drug residue consistent with methamphetamine and heroin, as well as a counterfeit $100 bill.

Officers also found multiple Visa debit cards that did not belong to Armenta-Medina, along with a Consular I.D. card out of Mexico in someone else’s name.

He had no explanation for having the cards, other than to tell the officers he had found them, the record says.

Armenta-Medina was then transported to jail and during a records check officers found several prior felony convictions for drug distribution out of Nevada, which enhanced the charges filed in Utah.

Wilms was also questioned by police who say she admitted to stealing $180 worth of merchandise from Maverik, including the two solar phone chargers that officers found inside the truck.

Court records indicate that during a search of Wilms’ purse, officers found three needles containing what appeared to be methamphetamine, which the suspect admitted to using the day before. She was transported to Purgatory Correctional Facility.

Both Wilms and Armenta-Medina are schedule to appear in 5th District Court in St. George on Thursday at 1:30 p.m.

Bail has been set at $27,780 for Armenta-Medina, while Wilms is being held on $3,310 bail. Both suspects remain in custody as this report publishes.

This report is based on documents filed with the court and may not contain the full scope of findings. Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

