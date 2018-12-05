Head-on crash on 3000 East during morning commute restricts all southbound traffic

Kia Soul is launched onto sidewalk during two-vehicle crash on 1450 South and South 3000 East, St .George, Utah, Dec. 5, 2018 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Three occupants escaped serious injury in a head-on crash that resulted when a driver failed to yield Wednesday morning.

Shortly before 8 a.m. officers and emergency personnel were dispatched to a crash reported at the intersection of 1450 South and South 3000 East involving a white Kia Soul and a white Nissan Altima.

Upon arrival, officers found the Nissan in the center lane of 3000 East facing south, while the Kia was partially in the road and partially on the sidewalk that runs along the same street, St. George Police Sgt. Spencer Holmes said.

Additional police officers responded to the scene to redirect traffic away from the crash and divert all southbound traffic from 3000 east to an alternate route, with the only southbound travel lane completely blocked by the disabled Kia and debris that littered the scene.

The driver of the Nissan and the two occupants in the Kia reported no serious injuries when checked by paramedics, Holmes said.

At the time of the collision, the Nissan was heading north on 3000 East when the driver attempted to turn left onto 1450 South and was struck by the Kia traveling south on 3000 East.

“The Nissan pulled directly into the path of the Kia as it went through the intersection,” Holmes said.

The impact spun both vehicles around and launched the Kia onto the sidewalk. Airbags deployed in both vehicles, but each sustained extensive frontal damage and were subsequently towed from the scene. Traffic was impacted for approximately 45 minutes.

The driver of the Nissan was later cited for making an improper left turn, Holmes said.

Turning or crossing at intersections leading cause of crashes

A crash analysis conducted by the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration in 2008 analyzed nearly 7,000 crashes over a three-year period, the first study of it’s kind by the agency in more than 30 years.

The research found that more than 35 percent of the vehicles were turning or crossing at intersections just prior to the crash, which is the highest contributing factor in all crashes.

The second-leading scenario involves a vehicle running off of the road which accounts for more than 20 percent of the crashes, while 11 percent failed to maintain proper lane travel and less than 10 percent lost control of the vehicle.

Additionally, the study analyzed driving behaviors and cognitive processes that take place just prior to and during crashes, and found that more than 40 percent were directly related to recognition errors, including inattention, internal and external distractions and inadequate surveillance, while nearly 35 percent were associated with decision errors, such as driving aggressively, speeding and so on.

Finally, about 10 percent were caused by performance errors like overcompensation and improper directional control.

This report is based on statements from police or other responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

