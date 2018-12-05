TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Virgin River Casino

Written by Andrew Pinckney
December 5, 2018

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here again, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – maybe something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!

Watch TGIF Show co-hosts Sheldon and Amy talk about their weekend picks:

Weekend events | Dec. 6 – Dec. 9

Art

Education/enlightenment

Entertainment

Family

  • Friday, 10:48-10:58 a.m. | Pearl Harbor Commemorate | Admission: Free | Location: Tonaquint Cemetery, 1777 S. Dixie Drive, St. George.
  • Friday, 7 p.m. | Christmas Jam 2018 with Iron County Care & Share | Admission: $10 | Location: Toadz, 432 N. 100 West, Cedar City.
  • Friday-Saturday, noon to 8 p.m. | Reserve your time with Santa! | Admission: $34.99-44.99 | Location: Red Cliffs Mall, 1770 E. Red Cliffs Mall Drive, St. George.
  • Friday-Saturday, 6 p.m. | North Pole Express | Admission: $5 | Location: Thunder Junction All Abilities Park, 1851 S. Dixie Drive, St. George.
  • Saturday, 8:30-9:45 a.m. | Breakfast with Santa Claus | Admission: $15 person | Location: Boulevard Home Furnishings, 390 N. Mall Drive, St. George.
  • Saturday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Meet the Expert: Southern Utah Puppet Players | Admission: $5 | Location: St. George Children’s Museum, 86 S. Main St., St. George.
  • Saturday, 1 p.m. | Free Pictures with Santa | Admission: Free | Location: Fiesta Fun Center, 171 E. 1160 South, St. George.
  • Saturday, 2 p.m. | Family Day | Admission: Free | Location: Southern Utah Museum of Art, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City.

Food/vendors/crafts

Music

Nightlife/social

Outdoor/active/sporting

  • Friday, 5 a.m. | SnowCember | Admission: Free | Location: Rapid Cycling, 705 N. Bluff St., St. George.
  • Friday, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. | 2018 Fury Road | Admission: $200 driver, $50 passenger | Location: Sand Mountain, Hurricane.
  • Friday 8-9:30 p.m. | New Moon Labyrinth Walk | Admission: $3-33 | Location: Utah Goddess Temple, 5472 N. 3575 West, Cedar City.
  • Friday-Saturday, noon to 10 p.m. | Youth Holiday Basketball Festival | Admission: $75 game | Location: Southern Utah Sports Academy, 494 N. 2150 West, Cedar City.
  • Friday-Sunday, 6:50-9 p.m. PST | NFR Broadcast Viewing | Admission: Free | Location: Skydome Lounge, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd, Mesquite.
  • Saturday, 10 a.m. | Dixie State Trailblazer Classic | Admission: $ 100 player, $400 team | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
  • Saturday, 11 a.m to noon | Women MTB Ride | Admission: Free | Location: Rapid Cycling, 705 N. Bluff St., St. George.
  • Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Anasazi Valley Trailhead Santa Clara River Reserve hike | Admission: Donation | Location: Conserve Southwest Utah, 321 N. Mall Drive, Suite B202, St. George.
  • Sunday, 10 a.m. | Kundalini Yoga Vasa Fitness | Admission: $15 | Location: Vasa Fitness, 484 N. Mall Drive, St. George.

NOTE: Changes in scheduled events may arise without notice to St. George News; links and contact information are provided for your convenience in confirming details.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.

