TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Virgin River Casino

Weekend events | Dec. 6 – Dec. 9
Art
- Friday, 6-8 p.m. | Featured Artist Reception for December | Admission: Free | Location: Arrowhead Gallery, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.| Art Exhibit: Southern Utah Watercolor Society | Admission: Free | Location: 303 N. 100 East, Cedar City.
- Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. | Shooting the West and of the Rest | Admission: Free| Location: Arté Art Galley, 415 S. Dixie Drive, St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. | A Very SUMA Holiday | Admission: Free | Location: 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City.
- Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Encounter Korea | Admission: Free | Location: SUMA, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City.
- Friday-Saturday, noon to 8 p.m. | DSU Ceramic Faculty and Student Sale | Admission: Free | Location: The Tilted Kiln, 215 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. | Basic Drawing Class | Admission: Free | Location: Roene B. DiFiore Center for Arts and Education, 307 N. Main St. St. George.
- Saturday, 1:30-3 p.m. | Book Signing St. George | Admission: Free | Location: Deseret Book (St. George) 245 Red Cliffs Drive No. 18, St. George.
- Sunday, noon to 3 p.m. | A Splash Painting Workshop | Admission: $60 person | Location: 491 S Main St. No. 11A, Cedar City.
Education/enlightenment
- Friday, 6 p.m. | Give It A Whirl – Wheel Thrown Pottery | Admission: $30 person | Location: The Tilted Kiln, 215 W. St. George Blvd. St. George.
- Friday, 6 p.m., Saturday, 9 a.m. | The Art Of Spotting – 101 Training (Must Attend Both Days) | Admission: Free | Location: Dixie 4-Wheel Drive, 73 N. 900 East, St. George.
- Friday 7 p.m. | New Moon Guided Meditation SoundBath | Admission: Free | Location: Downtown Yoga Awakened Soul, 50 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Saturday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Free Crystal Healing Workshop | Admission: Free | Location: Healing Mountain Massage School, 297 N. Cove Drive, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 2-3:30 p.m. | Homemade Holiday Beverage Class | Admission: Free | Location: Downtown Farmers’ Market, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Sunday, 1-4 p.m. | Visioning Workshop | Admission: Free | Location: Center for Spiritual Living, 908 N. 1400 West, St. George.
- Sunday, 4:30 p.m. | Chanukah Lighting Ceremony | Admission: Free | Location: St. George Town Square, 50 S. Main St., St. George.
Entertainment
- Friday, 6:30-9:30 p.m. | The Dawn Wall | Admission: $10 | Location: 905 S. Main St., St. George.
- Friday, 7 p.m., Saturday, 2 p.m., 7 p.m. | A Christmas Carol | Admission: $17-28| Location: Brigham’s Playhouse, Cottontown Village, 25 N. 300 West, Washington.
- Friday, 7:30 p.m., Saturday, noon, 7:30 p.m. | SGMT presents Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” | Admission: $17-21 | Location: St. George Musical Theater, 212 N. Main St., St. George.
- Friday, 8:30 p.m. PST | Comedy Machine | Admission: $15 | Location: CasaBlanca Showroom, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
- Friday, 7:30 p.m., Saturday, 2 pm. | Fresh! An Original Choreographed Danced Concert | Admission: $5-10 | Location: SUU Theatre Arts and Dance, 300 W. Center St., Cedar City.
- Friday-Saturday, noon | Christmas Concert Series | Admission: Free | Location: Red Cliffs Mall, 1770 E. Red Cliffs Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 5-6 p.m. | Holiday Concert and Candle Walk | Admission: Free, refreshments available | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 6:30-9 p.m. | 8th Annual Light Parade “Holidays Around The World” | Admission: Free | Location: Canyon Community Center-Town of Springdale, 126 Lion Blvd., Springdale.
Family
- Friday, 10:48-10:58 a.m. | Pearl Harbor Commemorate | Admission: Free | Location: Tonaquint Cemetery, 1777 S. Dixie Drive, St. George.
- Friday, 7 p.m. | Christmas Jam 2018 with Iron County Care & Share | Admission: $10 | Location: Toadz, 432 N. 100 West, Cedar City.
- Friday-Saturday, noon to 8 p.m. | Reserve your time with Santa! | Admission: $34.99-44.99 | Location: Red Cliffs Mall, 1770 E. Red Cliffs Mall Drive, St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, 6 p.m. | North Pole Express | Admission: $5 | Location: Thunder Junction All Abilities Park, 1851 S. Dixie Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 8:30-9:45 a.m. | Breakfast with Santa Claus | Admission: $15 person | Location: Boulevard Home Furnishings, 390 N. Mall Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Meet the Expert: Southern Utah Puppet Players | Admission: $5 | Location: St. George Children’s Museum, 86 S. Main St., St. George.
- Saturday, 1 p.m. | Free Pictures with Santa | Admission: Free | Location: Fiesta Fun Center, 171 E. 1160 South, St. George.
- Saturday, 2 p.m. | Family Day | Admission: Free | Location: Southern Utah Museum of Art, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City.
Food/vendors/crafts
- Friday, 5:30-8 p.m. | Christmas at the Homestead | Admission: $5 | Location: Frontier Homestead State Park, 635 N. Main St., Cedar City.
- Friday, 7-9 p.m. | It’s time for a Wine Club party | Admission: $5, members free | Location: IG Winery, 59 W. Center St., Cedar City.
- Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. | Vintage Market Days® of Southern Utah- “Dashing Through Dixie” | Admission: $5 | Location: Dixie Center St. George, 1835 Convention Center Drive, St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, 5 p.m. | Santa’s Workshop | Admission: Donation | Location: The Beach at Sand Hollow, 3351 S. Sand Hollow Road, Hurricane.
- Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. | Spirit of Christmas Festival | Admission: Free | Location: Stratum Real Estate Group, 365 S. Main St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 3-7 p.m. | Holiday Farmers’ Market | Admission: Free | Location: 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Sunday, 4:30-5:45 p.m. | Chanukah Menorah Celebration | Admission: Free | Location: 1 W. 100 North, St. George.
Music
- Thursday, 7:30-9:30 p.m. | Ryan Shupe Christmas Concert | Admission: $15-25 | Location: Desert Hills High School, 828 Desert Hills Drive, St. George.
- Friday, 7-8 p.m. | Ed Tracey – vocalist, with pianist Tami Creamer | Admission: Free | Location: 18 S. Main St., St. George.
- Friday, 7-9 p.m. | Make We Joy | Admission: $10 adults $5 | Location: Heritage Center Theater, 351 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.
- Friday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m. | Kurt Bestor Christmas at Kayenta | Admission: $45 | Location: Center for the Arts at Kayenta, 881 Coyote Gulch Court, Ivins.
- Friday-Sunday, 9 p.m PST | Gregg Peterson Band | Admission: Free | Location: Skydome Lounge, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
- Friday-Sunday, 9 p.m. PST | Guitars an Cadillacs | Admission: Free | Location: River Lounge, 100 E. Pioneer Blvd, Mesquite.
- Saturday, noon-1 p.m. | Choral artists of Southern Nevada at the Tabernacle | Admission: Free | Location: 18 S. Main St., St., George.
- Saturday, 7-8 p.m. | Geoffrey Myers and Paul Solum – “The Music of Christmas” | Admission: Free | Location: 18 S. Main St.., St. George.
- Saturday, 7:30-9:30 p.m. | Nathan Pacheco with the DSU Symphony Orchestra | Admission: $30 | Location: Cox Auditorium, 225 S. University Ave., St. George.
- Saturday, 8-11 p.m. | Music with Joe Ballent | Admission: Free | Location: George’ Corner Restaurant, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 8:30 p.m. | Christmas with Reba | Admission: $15-35 | Location: Casablanca Showroom, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
- Sunday, 7:30-9:30 p.m. | Handel’s Messiah: Tickets now available | Admission: Free | Location: Heritage Center Theatre, 105 N. 100 East, Cedar City.
Nightlife/social
- Friday 6 p.m. | ASL Bowling Night | Admission: $3 | Location: Fiesta Family Fun Center, 171 E. 1160 South, St. George.
- Friday, 8:30 p.m. to midnight | Nightmare in December | Admission: $10 person | Location 25 N. 300 West, Washington.
- Friday, 9 p.m. | Cedar City’s Hottest Friday Night Party with DJ Janelle | Admission: No Cover | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
- Friday, 9 p.m. | Friday Karaoke | Admission: Free | Location: Wing Nutz, 250 N. Red Cliffs Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 7:30-10:30 p.m. | Second Saturday Swing Dance – December | Admission: $6 | Location: DSU department of education, 865 E. 100 South, St. George.
- Saturday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Red and Green Christmas Karaoke Vacation Giveaway! | Admission: Free | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
- Sunday, 6-9 p.m. | Annual Carol Night | Admission: Free | Location: Southern Utah Community of Christ, 137 N. Acantilado Drive, St. George.
Outdoor/active/sporting
- Friday, 5 a.m. | SnowCember | Admission: Free | Location: Rapid Cycling, 705 N. Bluff St., St. George.
- Friday, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. | 2018 Fury Road | Admission: $200 driver, $50 passenger | Location: Sand Mountain, Hurricane.
- Friday 8-9:30 p.m. | New Moon Labyrinth Walk | Admission: $3-33 | Location: Utah Goddess Temple, 5472 N. 3575 West, Cedar City.
- Friday-Saturday, noon to 10 p.m. | Youth Holiday Basketball Festival | Admission: $75 game | Location: Southern Utah Sports Academy, 494 N. 2150 West, Cedar City.
- Friday-Sunday, 6:50-9 p.m. PST | NFR Broadcast Viewing | Admission: Free | Location: Skydome Lounge, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd, Mesquite.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. | Dixie State Trailblazer Classic | Admission: $ 100 player, $400 team | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 11 a.m to noon | Women MTB Ride | Admission: Free | Location: Rapid Cycling, 705 N. Bluff St., St. George.
- Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Anasazi Valley Trailhead Santa Clara River Reserve hike | Admission: Donation | Location: Conserve Southwest Utah, 321 N. Mall Drive, Suite B202, St. George.
- Sunday, 10 a.m. | Kundalini Yoga Vasa Fitness | Admission: $15 | Location: Vasa Fitness, 484 N. Mall Drive, St. George.
