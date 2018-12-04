Sheriff’s deputy assists in roadside childbirth on SR-59

Written by Mori Kessler
December 4, 2018

ST. GEORGE A Washington County Sheriff’s deputy helped bring a new life into the world Tuesday by assisting in a roadside childbirth on state Route 59.

“In a field where we are told seconds count, this evening they truly did,” WCSO Lt. David Crouse said in a press release issued late Tuesday.

The St. George Emergency Communications Center received a call around 5:43 p.m. that a woman had gone into labor and was “quickly advancing through childbirth.”

Dispatchers were told the car the woman was in had pulled off SR-59 near the Sheep Bridge Road to wait on the arrival of emergency responders.

“A Washington County Deputy arrived on scene less than one minute prior to fire and EMS crews,” Crouse said. “The deputy had just enough time to put on protective equipment before he was able to assist with the delivery of a baby girl.”

Personnel from the Hurricane Valley Fire District arrived seconds later and took over care of the mother and her new daughter.

“The Bishop-Brown family said they were thankful for all the first responders who helped welcome the newest member to their family,” Crouse said.

A video clip taken from dash cam footage of the event was released by the Sheriff’s Office with the family’s permission.

