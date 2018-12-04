Doralee Player Flannery

Oct. 10, 1939 – Nov. 29, 2018

On Nov. 29, 2018, Mom left her tired body, returning into the arms of her love and soulmate Jerry. Family was present and consoling at her passing. Her struggles for breath and loneliness are over as heavenly angels welcome her home.

Dodie was born Oct. 10, 1939, in Beaver, Utah, to A. Harry Player and Jean Williams Player. Moving while young to Sugar House she attended Olympus High School and two years at the University of Utah making many lifelong friends. It was destiny that this beautiful spirited redhead became an avid Utes fan and spent years cheering as a season ticket holder. She was crowned Queen Bee in 1960 as royalty for the Salt Lake Bees baseball team.

She worked as a runway and print model for years and became the first woman at Phillips 66 to be promoted from secretary into administration, an achievement reflecting her work ethic and intellect.

In June 1958 she married Paul Forbes; they had two sons, Steve and Scott Forbes. They later divorced. Dodie met the love of her life in 1973, and on Saint Patrick’s Day 1975, she and Jerry Flannery were married. Their home on Creek Road was a monument of their love for beauty, as they spent hours manicuring the vast yard, growing flowers and shrubs of every kind. A labyrinth of vegetation was their pride and joy as family would visit and marvel at their efforts.

Her entrepreneurial skills landed her jobs in interior design and condo development. She ran Contempo Sales and Condo Specialties as owner/manager and helped manage Golden Spike Fireworks, a family business with lots of bang.

A voracious reader, Mom measured her literary accomplishments by books read rather than pages. Mysteries and romance novels were her favorites. A Democrat for life she always stood up for the underdog, more than capable of debating politics, current events and family issues while embracing civility and discretion always. She knew the value of how kindness is more important than being right.

She loved holidays and family gatherings, flaunting her talents with Granny mix, popcorn balls, fudge to die for and divinity.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Jean Player; her husband and best friend, Jerry Flannery; and her grandson, Connor Flannery. She is survived by children Steve (Betsy) Forbes, Glendale, Arizona, Scott Forbes, Sandy, Utah, Kathleen (Doug) Hurst, Ogden, Utah, Mark (Becky) Flannery Centerville, Utah, Kevin (Tami) Flannery, North Salt Lake, Utah, Bryan (Carolee) Flannery, Farmington, Utah, and Claudia (Mike) Carlson, Kaysville, Utah; siblings Gordon (Terry) Player, Ketchum, Idaho, Dave (Valerie) Player, Boise, Idaho, and Nancy (Rick Bull) Coffman Boise, Idaho; 27 grandchildren and 55 greatgrandchildren. Dodie has many cousins, neighbors and friends that she considers family, too.

The family would like to express their gratitude to all her neighbors and friends that were there when she needed them most and to the staff at Dixie Home Health, Dr. Wooley, Vanessa, Cindy, Georgia, Roxy and Mary Ellen. Our love goes out to the Sienna Canyon Angels; you know who you are.

Funeral services

A visitation will be held in St. George, Utah, on Thursday, Dec. 6, from 6-8 p.m. at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 W. St. George Blvd.

Funeral services will be held in Sandy, Utah on Saturday, Dec. 8, at 11 a.m. at the LDS church located at 2350 Creek Road. A visitation will be held Saturday, prior to services, from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the church.

Interment will be in the Salt Lake City Cemetery. There will be a celebration of life that evening from 5-9 p.m. at Noah’s Event Center, 322 W. 11000 South, South Jordan, Utah.

Although gone from view, her legacy lives on in us who remain and in all that she accomplished and stood for. The value and importance of family, the Utes beating BYU again combined with the magic of memories that bring warmth and comfort in her absence. Till we meet again …

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.

