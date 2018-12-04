Medical marijuana in Utah: You can use it, but you can’t buy it

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah patients can use medical marijuana legally after a compromise agreement was signed into law, but they likely won’t be able to buy it legally until at least 2020, officials said Tuesday.
The state will need time to first build up a database to start issuing patients medical-cannabis cards, and then begin granting licenses for dispensaries, health department spokesman Tom Hudachko said. The first license for a private dispensary must be awarded by June 2020, though authorities are aiming to do it faster.
But people who have bought permitted forms of medicinal marijuana, like cube-shaped gummies and oils, with a doctor’s recommendation now have legal protections.
“We did not want them to be considered criminals for the next year or two while they wait for the bureaucracy,” said Connor Boyack with the group Libertas Institute, who helped draft a legalization law passed by voters in November.
Until medical cannabis cards become available, patients can carry a letter from their doctor recommending use of the drug.
Lawmakers passed sweeping changes to the law Monday under a compromise deal that was arranged before Election Day and won the support of the influential Mormon church.
Gov. Gary Herbert quickly signed it into law, calling it the “best-designed medical cannabis program in the country,” and directed the state to implement it as soon as possible.
Some advocates, though, say the agreement makes it too difficult for patients to access the drug and have vowed to sue. The changes ban many marijuana edibles, prevent people from growing their own marijuana if they live far from a dispensary and narrow the list of eligible medical conditions for which the drug can be obtained.
The deadlines for opening dispensaries are largely the same as those written into the original bill, Boyack said. They call for the state to begin issuing medical cannabis cards in March 2020 and start a state-run central dispensary later that year.
The compromise cuts the number of private dispensaries from 15 to seven. But if the state doesn’t create its central dispensary by January 2021, more private licenses will begin becoming available.
Desiree Hennessy with the Utah Patients Coalition said she wanted the original law to say intact, but the new one is a platform she’s hoping to build upon.
Hennessy is planning to get a doctor’s letter to use medical marijuana to treat her son Hestevan, whose cerebral palsy leaves him with severe disabilities and bouts of nerve pain that leave him screaming for hours. Cannabis has been the only effective treatment, she said.
“This is our one shot, so it’s pretty awesome,” she said.
Written by LINDSAY WHITEHURST, Associated Press.
I like and support the compromise; I have seen the wonders that medical treatment with cannabis can do. I am also happy that the compromise doesn’t open the door to the people who want it for recreational use.
Gee Jpuff, if you need it for medicinal reasons in the near future, you can wait till 2020 to finally be able to purchase it. How wonderful. As far as your.genuine concern from saving others from the evils of recreational use, thank you for deciding what is right for other Americans. Smoking Pot for recreational use is as American as drinking beer and for that matter Apple pie. That is why it is legal now in numerous states. As far as Utah, maybe your concern is better spent on over prescription of anti depressants and the opioid epidemic. Add to that, perhaps the high rate of suicide in this state should also turn your head. Have you ever considered marijuana releases stress, and for some provides a quality of life. Give me a break. I feel like your words are from a David & Goliath claymation cartoon from the 1960s.
Love the sign in the picture. Says it all. I wonder what Thomas Jefferson would think about all this? He separated his female marijuana plants from the males on his plantation. Something growers do to this day. Not for hemp production by the way. Gee I wonder if our founding fathers smoked that whacky tobacco? Governor Herbie you are full of you know what. 2020, lol what a joke. Reefer madness derangement syndrome. Save us from the devil weed! The LDS Church should be proud of their political victory over the will of the Utah people. Congratulations. You did it YOUR WAY and on the cheap as well.
Kilroy, Jefferson grew his plants for hemp. There is no evidence smoked. None. TJ and Washington both used hemp for many uses, as did many other people in their day. But there is no evidence they cultivated their plants to smoke.
Oh I will agree with you Hemp was grown primarily for industrial purposes and low grade in the 1700s, but it is mentioned in Jefferson’s letters about separating male from female plants which suspiciously points to producing potent buds. Jefferson was very eccentric, a Mason, with connections to Dr. Weishaupt as weii.
Nice to know people who are already using MM wont be arrested after all. LMAO!!! who cares what LDS thinks. Buy the stuff in every other state and use as usual.
Push that lawsuit forward! These jerk politicians, bought and paid for by the Mormon Church need to be brought up short. I really felt like when we the people approved prop 2 that it would shake up some of these life long politicians. And apparently it has, to the point that they are at least trying to make it look like they are “working” on this mess.
Amen brother.