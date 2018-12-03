Meet the TEAMRAW early intervention team at next ‘Chamber Inspiration Luncheon’

The St. George Area Chamber of Commerce will featured TEAMRAW at their next "Inspiration Luncheon" on Dec. 7, 2018, St. George, Utah | Inset image courtesy of St. George Area Chamber of Commerce, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The next St. George Area Chamber of Commerce “Chamber Inspiration Luncheon,” being held Wednesday at the Courtyard by Marriott, will feature TEAMRAW, a nontraditional approach to working with at-risk youth.

TEAMRAW – which stands for “To Educate And Motivate the Ready And Willing.” – is the state of Utah’s Division of Juvenile Justice Services early intervention program in Washington County. They work to create a relationship of trust in the youth’s environment and then work to help youth gain access to resources and develop life skills and empower them to achieve positive goals.

They teach advanced problem solving and decision making for teens (ADAPT) classes five days per week in our county intermediate, middle and high schools. TEAMRAW engages youth in a variety of pro-social, positive activities. They teach families skills for bonding.

The luncheon will be held in St. George at the Courtyard by Marriott from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The cost is $15 for members and $20 for nonmembers. Advance online registration is encouraged at the chamber’s website.

Event details

What: “Chamber Inspiration Luncheon” featuring TEAMRAW.

When: Wednesday, Dec. 5, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Courtyard by Marriott, 185 S. 1470 E, St. George.

Cost: $15 for members, $20 for nonmembers. Register online.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.