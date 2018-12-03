From Santa sightings to the best cup of cocoa, Cedar’s ‘Holiday Map’ will guide you to fun

In this 2017 file photo, pedestrians walk past elaborately decorated homes during the season's opening night of the festively decorated "Christmas Lane" neighborhood, Cedar City, Utah, Nov. 24, 2017 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — With everyone wrapping up another marvelous year, enjoying time with family, decorating, holiday cheering and more, it can be easy to let fun family activity opportunities and holiday events slip through the cracks.

This year, to assure everyone can mark their calendars accordingly with holiday festivities, The Cedar City • Brian Head Tourism Bureau is introducing the Cedar City Holiday Map. Not only is this the ultimate guide to navigate the awesome holiday light displays in the area, the guide also includes Santa sightings, the best places for a cup of hot cocoa, a list of over 40 holiday events and additional activities available throughout the winter season. The holiday experience possibilities are endless with this ultimate holiday guide!

“Multiple members of the community work extremely hard to be sure the holiday spirit is in the air by creating festive events and experiences for locals and visitors to enjoy,” said Maria Twitchell, director of Cedar City • Brian Head Tourism Bureau. “We created this ultimate holiday guide to assure everyone has the opportunity to make the most of the holiday season by gathering together to experience these magnificent lighting displays, events and festive activities throughout the holiday season.”

These little lights are twinkling, Clark

To help visitors and locals alike find the best holiday lights and displays in Cedar City, Enoch and Parowan, the Holiday Map includes highlighted homes and areas that have incredible holiday lights and displays. The map, which is also available at VisitCedarCity.com, will be updated throughout the season as additional places pop up that are not already listed.

Along with the holiday lights and displays highlighted, there are detailed directions to get to each place, as well as additional information, including perfect picture-taking opportunities, radio stations to tune to for dancing lights, nativity scenes and more.

Lani Penney, the tourism bureau’s communication specialist, said they were very excited to introduce the lights and display map for Cedar City.

“It will be perfect for families to easily navigate from place to place and stop for a cup of hot cocoa along the way,” Penney said.

And speaking of that cup of cocoa or chai tea, on the back of the map is also a list of favorite places in town to stop for a hot beverage.

Where’s Santa?

The elves in the area have revealed there are 14 different Santa sightings in and around Cedar City this year! All sightings are listed alongside the Holiday Map. Any additional sightings added will be listed as the season progresses.

Holiday events

There are over 40 holiday events listed on the back of the holiday map. From the “Festival of Trees,” “Christmas at the Homestead,” Christmas concerts and more, there is surely something for everyone to enjoy this holiday season.

Other fun activities to get in the spirit

From ice skating at Glacier Rink to snow sports at Brian Head Resort, there’s plenty to do in the area throughout the holiday season. Listed on the back of the map are just a few ideas to create memories all winter long.

