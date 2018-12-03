Perspectives: What the migrant caravan is teaching us about ourselves

OPINION — The U.S.-bound migrant caravan that began in Honduras and has been making its way through Mexico has been on a lot of people’s minds lately.
Much of the media coverage has played upon the polarizing nature of the immigration debate. That may play well for ratings but it’s not doing much for substantive discourse.
Depending on who you ask, this caravan is viewed as either a collection of oppressed and desperate women and children seeking a better life in the land of opportunity or an indistinguishable mass of menace primarily consisting of MS-13 gang members and Al Qaeda sleeper cells.
Somewhere between these two extremes is where the truth can be found. Assuming, of course, that truth is our goal.
As with most high profile stories, the temptation to spin or sensationalize the narrative for some perceived political advantage is too much for many to resist. That makes it difficult to find reliable information from which to draw an informed conclusion.
If we are being honest with ourselves, what most of us know about this matter is what we’ve been spoon-fed by someone else. As good as it may feel to indulge our confirmation bias by embracing the narrative that most closely supports our viewpoint, it’s not the same thing as authentic firsthand knowledge.
This is why there is such great value in being able to go to the source, whenever possible, to observe for ourselves rather than indulging in groupthink and group judgments as a substitute.
Of course, even when someone does decide to do the hard work of seeking firsthand knowledge, we tend to grasp at any straw in order to discredit or ignore their observations.
Case in point: San Antonio pastor Gavin Rogers grew tired of the escalating rhetoric and personally went to Mexico and traveled with the caravan for five days. He documented his experience on social media and returned with a perspective that’s worth considering.
Rogers found that the reports of widespread violence and danger within the caravan were grossly inaccurate. Hitchhiking and walking along with a group of nearly 6,000 people, he found that many were traveling as families to escape violence and corruption in their home countries.
Many were seeking asylum in the U.S. because they have family members here and they’re wary of the cartel violence and political instability in Mexico. Rogers was surprised at the amount of kindness shown by Mexican citizens, truck drivers and even police officials as the caravan covered nearly 400 kilometers in roughly 23 hours.
He related how the local police officers he spoke with described the caravan as “overwhelmingly peaceful” with no police related conflicts.
Contrast his account with the fear-fueled, legalistic reasoning that is informing our social media narratives.
Rogers wrote, “Creating fear is a tactic that is continually used to separate people and label the other. People, especially people who proclaim Christ, who post such obvious posts should apologize and delete the garbage.”
For suggesting that there may be more ways to view this issue than strictly within the popular political dichotomies, Rogers is accused of having his own political agenda. That sounds more like psychological projection on the part of his accusers.
How dare this pastor use his eyewitness account to rob us of the opportunity to indulge our anxieties?
Ammon Bundy has also received intense public backlash for suggesting that viewing the world through a political prism should be secondary to viewing it through the prism of personal faith – at least for those who claim to be Christian. In both cases, the people who are reacting with the greatest intensity tend to be those who are no longer able or willing to think outside of their politics.
Legitimate concerns about potential criminal behavior or abuse of the welfare system by a few thousand arriving asylum-seekers are being blown out of proportion by exaggerated fears that these alone could topple our republic. Meanwhile, Columbian citizens have voluntarily taken in a million refugees who have fled the deteriorating conditions in Venezuela.
If our own system is really that weak, perhaps it’s time to let natural selection take its course. Otherwise, any likely solutions will require that we take some individual responsibility.
Dismantling the government bird feeder would be a giant step in the right direction. Remember how charity was handled before it became a government enterprise? By churches, communities and private philanthropists who volunteered their services.
Politics encourages us to view others as an opponent to be conquered. Genuine charity persuades us to see others as a prize to be won. It’s becoming clear which worldview is more popular in our society.
In the end, would we rather be remembered individually for the kinds of policies that we supported or for the kind of personal character we embodied?
Speaking strictly for myself, I’m certain that my greatest prospects for long-term happiness is inseparably connected to how I choose to answer that question.
Bryan Hyde is an opinion columnist specializing in current events and liberty viewed through what he calls the lens of common sense. The opinions stated in this article are his own and may not be representative of St. George News.
Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.
Well Hondurans were questioned on their city streets spur of the moment. They said the leftist losing presidential nominee pushed for left leaning people to head to America. the quickest ppl he could round up was unemployed, homeless and criminal. They said since Trump took office in America, their country was doing great! Which is why people wouldn’t budge. So why exactly r these ppl unemployed? Something is amiss. Everytime a country runs into a struggle, we should open our borders and let in thousands of people that are part of the problem in their own country. That should solve everything right? One day everyone will live in America then!
“Well Hondurans were questioned on their city streets spur of the moment. They said the leftist losing presidential nominee pushed for left leaning people to head to America.”
– Let me guess, Fox News or Facebook told you this.
“So why exactly r these ppl unemployed?”
– I dunno, why were people unemployed during our last recession/housing crisis? Sometimes the economy sucks and people can’t find work and are desperate. Just because you’re unemployed doesn’t mean you’re “part of the problem”, does it?
These folks were never going to get into the country. Trump made a spectacle of it to drive fearful conservatives to the polls. Funny how Trump can send 15,000 troops overnight to “secure the border” but can’t send anyone to Puerto Rico after the hurricane where people were literally dying (Puerto Ricans are Americans, just in case you’re not aware).
What do you (and other people like you) have against being compassionate and helping other people in need? I hope you don’t ever find yourself in need of a hand without anyone to offer support.
Holy crapfest. Nothing but Fox talking point after talking point.
Are you able to formulate any opinions on your own or do you always let propaganda speak for you?
I think this is one Hyde’s pieces that will age well.
Jesus would have definitely them away. Bunch of fake Christians in this country.
“Viewing the world through a political prism should be secondary to viewing it through the prism of personal faith.”
Some of us prefer to view the world through the prism of reality. Not fairy tales espoused by hypocrites and fools.