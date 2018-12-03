Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

Written by Mikayla Shoup
December 3, 2018
Composite image. Inset undated photo shows Lisa Vilate Williams. Police say the 26-year-old was making homemade ornaments with her boyfriend's twin 3-year-olds when his ex-wife, 32-year-old Chelsea Watrous Cook, burst in and shot her to death in front of the children. | Williams photo courtesy of Tawny Williams via The Associated Press. Background photo by Chalabala/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

ST. GEORGE—  In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 1-2. See the related stories at the bottom of this page for the five honorable mention stories.

Family of Lisa Williams say she was bullied by boyfriend’s ex-wife before slaying

 

Composite image. Inset undated photo shows Lisa Vilate Williams. Police say the 26-year-old was making homemade ornaments with her boyfriend’s twin 3-year-olds when his ex-wife, 32-year-old Chelsea Watrous Cook, burst in and shot her to death in front of the children. | Williams photo courtesy of Tawny Williams via The Associated Press. Background photo by Chalabala/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The family of a woman from Colorado City who authorities say was killed by her boyfriend’s ex-wife in Midvale while decorating a Christmas tree is sounding a warning about the devastating impact of domestic violence that goes beyond two people.

Lisa Vilate Williams, 26, was making homemade ornaments Sunday at her boyfriend’s apartment with his twin 3-year-olds when his ex-wife, 32-year-old Chelsea Watrous Cook, burst in and shot her to death in front of the children, police said.

Read complete story here.

2 women face prostitution-related charges following arrests

St. George Police patch, St. George, Utah, Oct. 25, 2018 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

ST. GEORGE  Two women are facing prostitution-related charges after being busted by an undercover police officer.

Courtney Carol Moon, 20, and Sisiline Athena Richards, 24, both of St. George, were arrested Tuesday as the result of a St. George Police officer posing as someone willing to pay money for sex, according to court documents.

Read complete story here.

Cedar City man wins ‘life-changing’ sum of money on ‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire’

Tom Zulewski, of Cedar City, celebrates victory on ABC’s “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” game show, Las Vegas, Nev., July 13, 2018 | Photo by Jacob Kepler courtesy of Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution, St. George News / Cedar City News

ST. GEORGE — Friday the 13th was anything but unlucky for Tom Zulewski.

Zulewski, a Cedar City resident, walked away from the “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” game show $50,000 richer July 13.

Read complete story here.

Grab-and-dash thief hits Chevron on Bluff Street; police search for suspect

Officers respond to the Sunmart Chevron station on Bluff Street after a suspect grabbed cash from the register drawer and fled, St. George, Utah, Dec. 1, 2018 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Police are looking for a suspect who entered a mini-mart in St. George and distracted the store clerk before grabbing cash from the register drawer and fleeing the store on foot.

Read complete story here.

Abandoned car found below I-15 Exit 8 after apparent crash

Utah Highway Patrol Trooper checks on a Hyundai discovered in small field below Exit 8 of I-15 southbound, St. George, Utah, Dec. 2, 2018 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A car located at the bottom of an embankment just off Interstate 15 in St. George Sunday morning led investigators to Mesquite, Nevada, in an attempt to determine how it ended up there.

Read complete story here.

The top 5 honorable mention stories can be found below in the related stories.

