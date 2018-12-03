Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

Composite image. Inset undated photo shows Lisa Vilate Williams. Police say the 26-year-old was making homemade ornaments with her boyfriend's twin 3-year-olds when his ex-wife, 32-year-old Chelsea Watrous Cook, burst in and shot her to death in front of the children. | Williams photo courtesy of Tawny Williams via The Associated Press. Background photo by Chalabala/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

ST. GEORGE— In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 1-2. See the related stories at the bottom of this page for the five honorable mention stories.

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The family of a woman from Colorado City who authorities say was killed by her boyfriend’s ex-wife in Midvale while decorating a Christmas tree is sounding a warning about the devastating impact of domestic violence that goes beyond two people.

Lisa Vilate Williams, 26, was making homemade ornaments Sunday at her boyfriend’s apartment with his twin 3-year-olds when his ex-wife, 32-year-old Chelsea Watrous Cook, burst in and shot her to death in front of the children, police said.

ST. GEORGE — Two women are facing prostitution-related charges after being busted by an undercover police officer.

Courtney Carol Moon, 20, and Sisiline Athena Richards, 24, both of St. George, were arrested Tuesday as the result of a St. George Police officer posing as someone willing to pay money for sex, according to court documents.

ST. GEORGE — Friday the 13th was anything but unlucky for Tom Zulewski.

Zulewski, a Cedar City resident, walked away from the “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” game show $50,000 richer July 13.

ST. GEORGE — Police are looking for a suspect who entered a mini-mart in St. George and distracted the store clerk before grabbing cash from the register drawer and fleeing the store on foot.

ST. GEORGE — A car located at the bottom of an embankment just off Interstate 15 in St. George Sunday morning led investigators to Mesquite, Nevada, in an attempt to determine how it ended up there.

