Aug. 12, 1933 – Nov. 29, 2018

Jerold Glen Sorensen passed away of natural causes on Nov. 29, 2018, in St. George, Utah.

Jerold was born in his grandmother’s home in Aurora, Utah, to Cline and Rita Sorensen on Aug. 12, 1933. He was raised on his father’s sugar beet farm and was instilled with a fervent value of hard work.

As a young boy, Jerold took on his elder brothers’ chores on the farm when they were called to serve as Marines in World War II. He and his father worked the fields together, having only horses as their “horsepower.” Farm work made him strong early, something that continued throughout his life. He was a powerhouse of a man. A fond memory of his children is standing on his back as he did one-arm pushups.

Jerold had an adventurous spirit, wanting to “suck the marrow out of life.” He worked many jobs to put himself through school and support his young family. Jerold was a writer by nature and eventually earned his master’s degree in journalism. His degree provided him many opportunities, working at universities in Chicago, Alaska and Utah. His career landed at Utah Valley Hospital, where he was eventually made the director of public relations for Intermountain Healthcare.

Jerold was very active throughout his life. He made a second home for he and his family in Bear Lake, Idaho, that he built by hand with the help of his sons. He loved boating and building campfires, and was known in the community as “Fire Builder Sorensen.” He worked hard and played hard.

He eventually fell in love with Southern Utah and purchased a small condo in St. George as a place to getaway to in the winter. At this time it was not known that later in life he would make St. George his home. He fell in love with the red dirt and warm climate. He would ride his motorcycle for miles and miles. He later turned in the motorcycle for a “side by side” four-wheeler. He rode that “machine” (as he called it), like a “bat out of hell” up until just a year before his death.

Jerold lived his last adventure with his beautiful and loving wife, Sandy, spending time between St. George and Parowan. They adopted two dogs, Millie and Heidi, who he adored. Jerold and Sandy took on the highways and skies, traveling to many locations, making new memories together. Sandy took on Jerold’s adventurous spirit with zeal, and he lived the last years of his life being nurtured by a true “Southern belle.”

Jerold was preceded in death by his parents Cline and Rita Sorensen; and siblings Nell, Nina, Van and Gordon. He is survived by his children Wayde, Rita, Russel, Phil, Eric and Kim; and his amazing wife, Sandy.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Dec. 4, at 11 a.m. at the Coral Canyon 1 st Ward Chapel, 1950 North Coral Canyon Blvd., Washington, Utah.

Ward Chapel, 1950 North Coral Canyon Blvd., Washington, Utah. Interment will be held Wednesday, Dec. 5, at 1 p.m. in the Aurora City Cemetery, Aurora, Utah.

