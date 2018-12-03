Legislature rejiggers Proposition 2, the medical cannabis initiative passed by voters

Marijuana plants for sale at a dispensary in Oakland, Calif., Jan. 1, 2018 | Associated Press file photo by Mathew Sumner, St. George News

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah State Legislature voted in a special session Monday to replace Proposition 2, the medical cannabis ballot initiative approved by voters last month.

The Republican-dominated Utah House of Representatives approved the substitute bill by a vote of 60-13. The Utah State Senate voted 22-4 to pass it, according to a Fox13Now report.

The bill now goes to Governor Gary Hebert, who has indicated that he will sign it.

“This agreement is a landmark day for our state and that we’re helping people,” said House Speaker Greg Hughes, R-Draper.

Proposition 2 was approved by 53 percent of voters in a contentious campaign that saw political and cultural forces working against it.

Seeing that it was going to pass, Hughes convened legislative leadership, opponents like the Utah Medical Association and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and Proposition 2’s sponsors, the Utah Patients Coalition and Libertas Institute, to negotiate a compromise bill.

Read the full story here: Fox13Now.com

Written by BEN WINSLOW, Fox13Now.com.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright © 2017, KSTU. A Tribune broadcasting station