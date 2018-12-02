St. George Bicycle Collective launches open shop for kids age 8-17

Kids train in bicycle maintenance at the St. George Bicycle Collective, St. George, Utah, date not specified | Photo courtesy of St. George Bicycle Collective, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The St. George Bicycle Collective is launching its “Youth Open Shop” program Monday at its downtown location on St. George Boulevard.

The open shop is a weekly program offering children and youth ages 8-17 the opportunity to systematically learn bike mechanic skills. Participants will have the option to work on their own bikes, help repair bikes for collective programs or earn a bike of their own through volunteer hours.

The workshop follows a curriculum originally implemented at the Salt Lake City Bicycle Collective, allowing children and youth to move from novice mechanics to becoming peer tutors.

The program is designed to offer a productive learning environment where youth are surrounded by their peers and the collective’s staff and volunteer tutors.

The Youth Open Shop will be available to up to 18 participants at a time on a first-come, first-serve basis. Parents need to come to the shop to enroll their children on their first day of participation.

For more information, visit the St. George Bicycle Collective website.

Workshop details

What: St. George Bicycle Collective Youth Open Shop.

When: Starts Monday, Dec 3, 4:30-6:30 p.m. and continues at the same time subsequent Mondays.

Where: St. George Bicycle Collective, 70 W. St. George Boulevard.

Cost: Free. One-time parent enrollment required.

