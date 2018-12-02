Herbert orders flags lowered for 30 days in remembrance of Bush, fallen officer

Stock image, St. George News

SALT LAKE CITY — In coordination with the presidential proclamation, Gov. Gary R. Herbert has ordered the lowering of the U.S. flag and the flag of the state of Utah in honor of President George H.W. Bush.

As of Saturday, flags should be flown at half-staff for 30 days, pursuant to U.S. Code.

“President George H.W. Bush will be sorely missed,” Herbert said in a statement. “He was a great example, the patriarch of our country, and a devoted servant to all. He was loved and respected by everyone. He was a man of great character and integrity.

He served in the military, in congress, in the CIA, and in the White House, but he taught us all the importance of serving wherever we are. I pray that we may all carry on this legacy of service, and that the Bush family will feel our nation’s prayers of gratitude for his leadership and his service.”

Additionally, Herbert has ordered the lowering of flags this Wednesday in solemn memory of officer David Romrell, who will be laid to rest on that day. Romrell was on duty Nov. 24 when he died after allegedly being hit by a car driven by suspects fleeing an apparent burglary in South Salt Lake.

The governor issued the following statement in remembrance of Romrell:

Jeanette and I join the entire South Salt Lake Police family in mourning the death of one of our finest, Officer David Romrell. He was exemplary in every way, and I feel humbled by the service he gave his country as a Marine, as well as the service he gave our communities here in Utah. We mourn with and for Officer Romrell’s dear family, and we pray that they may find peace in the midst of this heartbreak.

Individuals and businesses are encouraged to fly the flag at half-staff for the same length of time.

