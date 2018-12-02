‘Dixie Forum’ to end semester with presentation on satellite communications, radio astronomy

Composite stock image. Undated foreground photo shows Walter Josey, who will present at Dixie State University’s lecture series "Dixie Forum" in St. George Utah, Dec. 4, 2018 | Photo of Josey courtesy of Dixie State University, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Dixie State University’s final Dixie “Forum: A Window on the World” lecture of the Fall 2018 semester will feature a presentation on satellite communications and radio astronomy.

Walter Josey will present “A 42 Year Career in Satellite Communications and Radio Astronomy Fields” at noon Tuesday in the Dunford Auditorium, located in the Browning Resource Center on the Dixie State campus. Admission is free, and the public is encouraged to attend.

In his Dixie Forum presentation, Josey will describe how he turned his training from an 18-month trade program at Texas A&M University Electronics Technical School into a career as an independent self-employed contractor.

Josey will detail his work on major projects in the satellite communications and radio astronomy fields with segues into the SETI Institute, missile trackers and missile simulators. He also will speak on his work with satellite launch support for the moon and Mars missions.

Over the course of his career, Josey has worked on more than 250 steerable parabolic antennas ranging in size from 6-46 meters in diameter. His involvement has ranged from factory work and field installation to test and retrofit assignments, project management and consulting.

Josey has worked on satellite communication projects in 24 states, 22 countries and six continents. Additionally, radio astronomy projects he has worked on include the Very Large Array, the Very Long Baseline Array and projects with the University of Manchester, England.

Dixie Forum is a weekly lecture series designed to introduce the St. George and DSU communities to diverse ideas and personalities while widening their worldviews via a 50-minute presentation. Dixie Forum will return in January with a new lineup of speakers for the Spring 2019 semester.

For more information, visit Dixie State University's Dixie Forum series website.

Event details

What: “Dixie Forum: A Window on the World” featuring Walter Josey on his career in satellite communications.

When: Tuesday, Dec. 4, at noon.

Where: Dunford Auditorium of the Browning Resource Center on the DSU campus, 225 S. 700 East, St. George.

Cost: Free and open to the public.

