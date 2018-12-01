Water district: Winter watering begins in December

Watering the garden, St. George, Utah, June 16, 2017 | File photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Washington County Water Conservancy District requests residents and businesses turn off their landscape irrigation starting Dec. 1

“Much of our landscape is dormant and does not need watering during the cooler, winter temperatures and shorter days,” said Ron Thompson, water district general manager. “Saving water outdoors is the most simple and substantial way we can conserve.”

In addition, the district recommends the following cool-weather precautions:

Check and repair broken or misaligned sprinkler heads or drip emitters.

Add an extra layer of dirt or mulch to insulate exposed pipe and plant’s surface roots.

Disconnect and drain water hoses not frequently used.

Cover, wrap or insulate faucets and exposed irrigation pipes, including backflow devices.

Locate your water shut-off valve and learn how to turn water off completely in an emergency.

Move container plants to areas with high levels of sunshine or indoors.

Residents can also learn more about water conservation programs, tips and rebates by visiting the water district’s website.

