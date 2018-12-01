State Route 148 through Cedar Breaks closed for the winter; will become snowmobile route

A UDOT snowplow clears state Route 148, undated. | Photo courtesy National Park Service, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — State Route 148 has been closed for the duration of the 2018 winter season due to snow and ice that have accumulated to the point it has become unsafe to allow vehicle traffic.

While SR 148 is closed, visitors can still access Cedar Breaks National Monument via Highway 143 and the town of Brian Head. State Route 143, which connects Parowan to Panguitch, will remain open throughout the winter but temporarily closes during and immediately after heavy snowstorms and periods of blowing snow.

For up-to-date road conditions, visit the Utah Department of Transportation webpage or receive 24-hour automated information by dialing 511 from inside the state or toll free 866-511-8824 from out of state.

As the snow continues to build, Cedar Breaks will begin offering numerous activities for winter recreation. SR 148 will be transformed into a marked and groomed snowmobile route and the rest of the park will be turned into a winter playground for those on snowshoes and skis.

Ranger-guided snowshoe hikes, snowshoes provided, will also be offered to the public every other Saturday from Jan. 5 to March 30 weather permitting. The hikes allow visitors to practice snowshoeing and learn how park wildlife adapts to high-elevation winters.

Information on how to reserve a spot on a guided hike will be available on Cedar Break’s event calendar and social media pages in early December.

While within park boundaries, snowmobiles are permitted only on the marked, groomed path along SR 148 and along the eastern shoulders of Highway 143. The trail protects park resources such as plants and wildlife, and ensures a safe and enjoyable recreational experience for all visitors.

