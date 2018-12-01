Early morning fire damages Cedar City home, displaces residents

Scene of a fire that damaged a home at 150 N. 100 East, Cedar City, Utah, Dec. 1, 2018 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — A house in Cedar City was damaged in an early morning fire Saturday.

Firefighters were dispatched to the structure fire at a residence located at 150 N. 100 East at approximately 5:10 a.m., Cedar City Fire Chief Mike Phillips said, adding that a second alarm went out a few minutes later.

Crews were able to extinguish the blaze before it did much exterior or structural damage, Phillips said.

“It spread to several other rooms … got into the structure a little bit into the wall, but mostly (damaged) contents,” he said. “The duplex to the south, those people will be displaced. The duplex on the north side, those people most likely be back into their residence.”

The occupants of the residence were able to safely evacuate and no injuries were reported, Phillips said, adding that the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Shortly after 10 a.m., the building’s owners, who live in the adjoining northern half of the same building at 156 N. 100 East, were still at the scene and permitted Cedar City News to take photographs of the interior.

A bathroom at the east end of the structure appeared to be the most damaged area, although an adjoining bedroom, computer work area and kitchen also sustained heavy damage.

In addition to the areas damaged by the flames and heat, there was smoke damage throughout the building and its contents, and the downstairs portion of the residence had also some water damage, the residents reported.

The American Red Cross is providing assistance to the displaced renters.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

