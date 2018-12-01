Up to 6 inches of snow likely to create hazardous driving conditions along I-15

Written by Cody Blowers
December 1, 2018
ST. GEORGE — Drivers should plan on snow-covered roads and slippery conditions Saturday night into Sunday morning, especially along Interstate 15.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for parts of southwest Utah from 9 p.m. Saturday to 11 a.m. Sunday. The advisory covers parts of Beaver, Garfield, Iron, Kane and Washington counties.

Driving conditions

Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches, with 3 to 6 inches along the I-15 corridor, are expected. Winter driving conditions can also be expected on mountain routes, including on U.S. Route 89.

Precautions

A winter weather advisory for snow means that snow accumulations will make travel difficult. Be prepared for snow-covered roads, and use caution while driving in the snow.

Getting ready

  • Be aware of road conditions. UDOT recommends checking CommuterLink for road and weather conditions before leaving home.
  • Clear any frost and snow from the car’s lights and windows. Make an effort to see and be seen while driving.
  • Inspect the vehicle’s tires, fluids, wiper blades, lights and hoses. Preventative maintenance may save a car from breaking down and stranding drivers and passengers on the highway.
  • Allow for leeway in travel time. Expect to drive slowly in adverse weather conditions. High speeds can lead to skidding off the road and getting stuck in the snow.
  • Have emergency supplies in the car. A basic winter emergency kit may include items like a flashlight, batteries, snacks, water, gloves, boots and a first-aid kit.

When driving

    Take it slow. Drive well below posted speed limits and leave plenty of space between cars.

  • Approach intersections, off-ramps, bridges and shaded areas slowly. These areas are hot spots for black ice.
  • Slow down in cases of limited visibility and be alert.
  • Whether someone drives an elevated SUV or a ground-kissing Toyota Prius, again, UDOT says to take it slow. Just because a truck has 4-wheel drive doesn’t change how it handles on the road, especially when traction goes out the window. Mother Nature is no respecter of automotive diversity.
  • Keep the vehicle’s speed down. The faster the car goes, the longer it takes to stop. Be slow on the accelerator or risk having the car skid when the next stop sign appears.
  • Do not use the car’s cruise control while ice and snow still abound.

Additional information on winter driving can be found at the UDOT website, as well as UDOT’s Commuterlink for current road and weather conditions, or dial 511.

Weather watches, warnings and advisories issued by the National Weather Service Forecast Office in Salt Lake City can be found here.

