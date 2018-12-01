Grab-and-dash thief hits Chevron on Bluff Street; police search for suspect

Officers respond to the Sunmart Chevron station on Bluff Street after a suspect grabbed cash from the register drawer and fled, St. George, Utah, Dec. 1, 2018 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Police are looking for a suspect who entered a mini-mart in St. George and distracted the store clerk before grabbing cash from the register drawer and fleeing the store on foot.

Shortly before 7 p.m. officers were dispatched to what was initially reported as a robbery at the Sunmart Chevron station on 750 S. Bluff Street across from Arby’s after a store clerk called 911 to report the incident, St. George Police Lt. Rich Triplett said.

Officers arrived and spoke to the clerk, and detectives were called in to process the scene for evidence.

During the course of the investigation, detectives learned that the suspect the entered store and approached the register to seemingly make a purchase. Just as the register drawer opened, the suspect asked the clerk for an item from the shelf behind the counter.

As the clerk turned around to retrieve the item, police say the suspect reached over the counter and grabbed cash from the register and then fled the store on foot.

While the incident was initially reported as a robbery, after officers spoke to the clerk, they realized there was no force or weapon used during the incident, Triplett said, explaining that the incident was later reclassified as a theft.

Using surveillance footage, police describe the suspect as a male with a medium build, possibly 5 feet 10 inches tall, who was wearing blue jeans, a black hoodie and a baseball cap or hat. Triplett said the footage did not provide a very precise description of the suspect.

An undisclosed amount of cash was taken during the incident, Triplett said, adding that “it wasn’t very much.”

Anyone with information on the suspect or incident is asked to call the St. George Police Department at 435-627-4300.

This report is based on statements from police and may not contain the full scope of findings.

