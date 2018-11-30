Region 9 boys basketball teams begin season on road at invitational tourneys

Pine View's Dallin Brown (32), Snow Canyon vs. Pine View, boys basketball, St. George, Utah, Dec. 20, 2017, | File photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Region 9’s boys basketball season got into full swing Friday, with six of the seven teams in the region playing games on the road at invitational tournaments.

Cedar High actually got things started late Thursday night when they faced host team Corner Canyon Chargers in the opening round of the Tournament of Champions at Corner Canyon High School in Draper. With the score tied 42-42 as the final seconds of the fourth quarter ticked down, the Chargers missed a baseline shot, but senior forward Hayden Welling rebounded the miss and tipped it in at the buzzer, giving Corner Canyon a 44-42 victory.

After trailing for much of the game, Cedar had taken a 42-40 lead with just under two minutes remaining, but the Redmen missed their next few shot attempts as Corner Canyon managed to tie the game with a layup underneath with about 1:30 left to play.

A couple possessions later, following a Charger miss with 37 seconds left, Cedar guard Zab Santana drove to the hoop on a fast break and laid it in, but the shot was disallowed when he was called for traveling on the play. Corner Canyon then called time out to set up what ended up being the game-winner.

Treyton Tebbs led the Redmen with 13 points, while Tanner Eyre added 10.

Firday afternoon, Cedar played Syracuse in the consolation bracket, with the Titans pulling away in the fourth quarter for a 54-42 victory. Tebbs scored 16 to lead Cedar, while Santana added 14.

The Corner Canyon tournament, which features eight teams, concludes Saturday, with each team slated to play once more.

Meanwhile, at the Central Utah Boys Basketball Preview tournament in Richfield, five Region 9 schools played nonregion opponents Friday.

In the morning, Canyon View lost to Juab by two points, 49-47. Mason Lyman led the Falcons with 14 points.

Later that afternoon, Pine View lost a close game to Tooele, 59-56. The Buffaloes rallied from behind to outscore the Panthers 23-12 in the fourth quarter. Taiven Shepherd scored 19 to lead Pine View.

Dixie then notched a win for Region 9 by defeating Stansbury 48-46. Hayden Cottle scored 13 to lead the Flyers, while Isaac Finlinson and Jordan Mathews added 11 apiece.

Friday evening, the Desert Hills Thunder defeated Richfield 55-45. Carson Thornton led the Thunder’s balanced scoring attack with 11 points, including three 3-pointers. The Thunder converted 18-of-22 free throw attempts.

Later Friday evening, the Hurricane Tigers defeated North Sevier 59-46. The Tigers outscored the Wolves 15-8 in each of the two middle quarters to build a double-digit lead. Matthew Meyers was Hurricane’s top scorer with 17 points.

The two-day tournament continues at Richfield Saturday, with the day’s schedule including the following games involving Region 9 teams: Pine View plays Juab at 10:30 a.m., Desert Hills faces Stansbury at noon, Dixie plays Tooele at 1:30 p.m., Hurricane plays South Sevier at 4:30 p.m. and Canyon View plays North Sevier at 7 p.m.

Snow Canyon, the only Region 9 school without a boys basketball game scheduled this week, did get off to a good start last week, posting a 68-60 victory in their season opener over Springville at Utah Valley University in Orem on Nov. 21. Cole Warner led the Warriors with 23 points, while Joey Robertson added 15.

Next week, Snow Canyon will host its own three-day invitational tournament, called the Juniper Ridge North vs. South Tournament. On successive days Dec. 6-8, Snow Canyon will play Northern Utah schools Mountain Crest, Ridgeline, and Sky View.

