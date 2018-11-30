Robert L. Conrad

Jan. 2, 1937 – Nov. 22, 2018

Lt. Robert “Bob” L. Conrad (retired) passed away Nov. 22, 2018, from complications of Lou Gehrig’s disease.

Bob was born in Twin Falls, Idaho, on Jan. 2, 1937, to loving parents Lee Olen and Nina Conrad of Buhl, Idaho. He was raised on a farm in the Buhl/Castleford area. He attended Castleford schools and graduated in 1955.

After graduation, he attended the University of Idaho for two years and in 1957 took a year off to work and save money for school. During that summer, a chance meeting with his former classmate Sally Peterson turned into a first date and then an engagement and marriage on Aug. 29, 1958. They were later sealed in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Temple in Cardston, Alberta.

After their marriage, they returned to Utah State University where he enlisted in ROTC. Upon graduation, he joined the U.S. Air Force and was stationed in England where he became a “missile man” and worked with the Royal Air Force. After returning from England in 1963, throughout the years, he was stationed in Washington, Arizona, Nebraska and Great Falls, Montana, where he retired from the Air Force in 1983.

Bob took great pride in his family. He enjoyed sports throughout his life and especially liked coaching his sons in baseball, basketball and football. He was also a skilled woodworker and crafted many fine pieces throughout his life and one in particular, a handcrafted canoe, will continue to bring joy to his children and grandchildren.

Sally was his partner in life and she made it possible for him to pursue his career in the Air Force, and his love for sports and the outdoors. He appreciated her commitment to the church, to their marriage and to their family. He loved her very much.

While living in Great Falls, he and Sally bought a cabin on Placid Lake, Montana, where he and Sally, and their sons and later, their grandchildren spent summers tinkering, fishing, building fires and enjoying life. He loved being with his family.

He and Sally moved to Layton, Utah, in 1986 where he worked for TRW from 1986-1997, and in 2004 they retired to St. George, Utah, where he played golf and was active in their church.

He is survived by his wife Sally Conrad, son Robert Conrad of Spokane, Washington, son Gregory Conrad and daughter-in-law Jerri of Sparks, Nevada, grandson Keenan Conrad and granddaughter Presley Conrad of Reno, Nevada, siblings Ronald Conrad (Betty) and Sharon Haight (Newt) and Bill Conrad, all of Idaho.

The family would like to thank Applegate and the 8th Green Valley Branch for their loving care. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite cause.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Dec. 1, at 2 p.m. in the Metcalf Mortuary Chapel, 288 West St. George Blvd., St. George, Utah.

A visitation will be held prior to services from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the mortuary.

Interment will be in the Tonaquint Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.

For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit Metcalf Mortuary online.