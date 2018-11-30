Jan. 17, 1933 – Nov. 25, 2018

Dr. Richard Jacob Lewin died peacefully Nov. 25, 2018, surrounded by his loving family; he was 85. He was treasured, respected and loved by his family, friends and colleagues for a life defined by deep intelligence, integrity and a representation of the joy and compassion that can only be given by the Lord Jesus Christ.

Richard was born in Los Angeles, California, Jan. 17, 1933. Richard, his sister Barbara, and his parents Beatrice and Lawrence Lewin moved to Long Beach, California, where he grew up.

Richard fell in love with the water when he joined the Sea Scouts Troop in Lakewood, California, with his lifelong friends, Gary Olney and Don Wells, where they learned how to sail together. Richard attended Wilson High School in Long Beach and was a guard on the water polo team; he graduated in 1951.

He then attended Long Beach City College where he obtained an associate in arts degree in 1953. Continuing his education, he attended the University of California Los Angeles where through his perseverance and determination, earned a bachelor of arts degree in zoology and lettered three years in swimming and water polo. He graduated at the top of his class, which afforded him a spot in medical school.

Before attending medical school, he joined the United States Army where he trained as a combat medic. After re-enlisting in the Army Reserve, Richard attended the University of Southern California where he was awarded a doctor of medicine degree from the USC Keck School of Medicine.

Richard completed his internship at the Los Angeles County General Hospital in 1963 and then accepted a one-year residency in general and orthopedic surgery. Following this one-year residency, Richard completed his neurosurgery residency training at Long Beach Veteran’s Administration Hospital in 1968. During his residency, his son, Martin Elliot, and his daughter, Deborah Faye, were born.

Following his residency training, Richard was awarded a fellowship in Clinical Neurology at Queens Square, London, where he and his family relocated. After his two-year fellowship, Richard moved back to the Southern California area where he eventually opened his own practice.

He continued to fill medical roles and positions throughout the world, including places like Russia, Panama and Hawaii. Throughout his career Richard published and co-published 37 various research papers and presentations between the years of 1956 and 1994.

In the early 1970s, Richard met his future wife Marilyn Janet. They were married Nov. 10, 1974, where Richard’s family was expanded to include Brent Richard and Cheri Elaine Capps. Along with their children, they were avid snow and water ski enthusiasts, boaters, jet skiers and joggers. Nov. 10, 2018, would have marked their 44th year of marriage. The love of his life passed away July 15, 2018.

At the peak of Richard’s career, he found himself and his family in Las Vegas, Nevada, where he lived for 18 years. Among his numerous associations and achievements, some of his most distinguished accomplishments ranging from 1984-2000 include: Vice Chief of Staff, Chief of Surgery, Director Neurosurgical ICU, Assistance Director Neuro Science Center of Excellence, Vice Chief Neurological Surgery, Physician Coordinator for Las Vegas Nevada Chapter, Clinical Professor of Surgery, and Chairman of the Department of Neurosurgery.

Later in life, Richard and Marilyn moved to St. George, Utah, from Park City. In St. George they maintained their active lifestyle. After Richard’s retirement, he spent most of his time with his beloved wife, enjoying his lifelong hobbies of photography, swimming, traveling and visiting their family.

He also served on the Friends of the Hospital committee at the Dixie Regional Medical Center in St. George and acted as a member to the board of advisers at Recovery Ways. Richard will be cherished, remembered and forever loved by his children, 10 grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.

The family is extremely grateful for the loving care, expert evaluation, treatment and sincere kindness offered by the Intermountain Dixie Regional Medical Center staff, Karen Lin, M.D., Cathleen Obray, M.D., and hospice nurse Ashley Yardley from Dixie Hospice.

Richard had many wonderful lessons to share with his children and family; the most cherished is his love for God and his willingness to speak of our Lord and Savior with great wisdom and passion.

He is loved and will be forever missed.

Funeral services

Services will be held Sunday, Dec. 2, at 2:30 p.m. at the Spilsbury Mortuary Chapel, 110 S. Bluff St., St. George, Utah.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454.

For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit Spilsbury Mortuary online.