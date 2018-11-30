Washington County Republican Women holiday social to include ‘a little surprise’

A stock photo shows an ornament on a Christmas tree | Photo by Rekeisha Dunlap/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Washington County Republican Women are inviting members of the public to their “Evening Christmas Social” on Thursday.

Join them for an evening of gift-giving and merry-making. There will be live music, and the group will be electing and installing the 2019 executive committee, as well as “having a little surprise,” according to a news release. Dates are welcome to the event.

The November WCRW luncheon featured the Short Creek Dream Center, including a list of the center’s needs. These items will be collected at the social on Thursday. For a complete list of needs, visit the WCRW website.

Members of the group are also encouraged to renew their annual membership and those interested in joining the political organization can click here for the membership application.

Cost for the social is $15. RSVP by calling 435-656-4361, emailing wcrwmail@gmail.com or by prepaying online.

Event details

What: Washington County Republican Women “Evening Christmas Social.”

When: Thursday, Dec. 6, at 6 p.m. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m.

Where: The Abbey Inn, 1129 S. Bluff St. in St. George.

Cost: $15 per person.

