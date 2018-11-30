December ‘Celebrity Concert Series’ presents BYU tenor and Musical Ireland

BYU tenor Nathan Pacheco and Musical Ireland will be featured in separate performances as part of Dixie State University's Celebrity Concert Series in December | Composite images courtesy of the Celebrity Concert Series, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The “Celebrity Concert Series” continues its partnership with the Dixie State Symphony Orchestra by hosting a concert featuring tenor Nathan Pacheco, Brigham Young University music graduate and rising star in the music world. Also, in the spirit of the holidays, the group Musical Ireland will be in a program of music, song and dance celebrating Christmas for the very first time.

Pacheco, who will perform Dec. 8, is a classically trained tenor who has a passion for reaching out and uplifting people through music. He has been featured globally in live performances, including touring the United States, Canada and Mexico with Yanni; performing with Latin singing sensation Olga Tañon; touring England, Scotland and Wales with Katherine Jenkins and the National Symphony Orchestra; performing for Prince Charles in conjunction with the British Forces Foundation and the USO; and performing with the San Diego and Miami symphonies.

“Introducing Nathan Pacheco” and “Christmas with Nathan Pacheco” began airing on PBS in 2012. Pacheco has also been featured prominently in broadcasts with the former Mormon Tabernacle Choir, Katherine Jenkins and Yanni. He has been featured on multiple Yanni recordings, including the latest album, “Inspirato,” where Pacheco was featured alongside Plácido Domingo, Renée Fleming and other opera stars.

His debut album was released in 2012 by Disney Pearl, an affiliate of Disney Music Group. His second album “Nathan Pacheco II” was released on Valentine’s Day 2015.

Pacheco collaborated with David Archuleta in November 2015 to release “The Prayer,” which quickly climbed to No. 3 on the holiday charts on iTunes. The two performed together in 2016 for a largely sold-out Christmas tour.

Pacheco produced and arranged his first sacred songs album “Higher,” which was released in February 2017 and was ranked No. 1 on Billboard for best classical and classical/crossover album.

The Dixie State Symphony Orchestra, conducted by professor Paul Abegg, will back Pacheco in such songs as “Bring Him Home,” Tears From Heaven” and “Nessun Dorma.” In addition, the orchestra will perform “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas” with the DSU’s first lady Kristin Williams as narrator.

Musical Ireland – Dec. 18

The hugely popular “Irish Christmas in America” show, now in its 14th season, features top Irish music, song and dance in an engaging performance rich in history, humor and boundless energy.

Produced by Oisín Mac Diarmada of award-winning lrish group Téada, the 2018 tour brings back Séamus Begley, (TG4 Traditional Singer of the Year) along with the vocal talents of Sligo’s Niamh Farrell.

This family-friendly performance features evocatively-sung Irish ballads, lively instrumental tunes and thrilling Irish dancing, while photographic images provide a backdrop to some of the rich historical traditions. Take a memorable glimpse into the enchanting spirit of Christmas, as the finest traditional artists from Ireland bring you on a fun-filled start to the holiday season of 2018.

The holiday show was first conceived in 2005 with past tours featuring such stellar guest vocalists as Séamus Begley, Teresa Horgan, Méabh Begley, Lumiere, Karan Casey, Cara Dillon, Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh, Cathie Ryan and Michael Londra.

Event details

What: Dixie State University’s Celebrity Concert Series.

When: Nathan Pacheco with the Dixie State Symphony Orchestra, Saturday, Dec. 8, at 7:30 p.m. | Musical Ireland: Irish Christmas in America, Saturday, Dec. 18, at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Cox Auditorium, Dixie State University campus.

Tickets: $30 for Nathan Pacheco and $25 for Musical Ireland | Call: 435-652-7800 or order tickets online at dsutix.com.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews