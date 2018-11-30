Driver’s running red light triggers River Road collision

Written by Mori Kessler
November 30, 2018
The driver of a white Ford pickup truck was cited by St. George Police for running a red light at the intersection of Horseman Park Drive and River Road which resulted in a collision, St. George, Utah, Nov. 29, 2018 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

ST. GEORGE  A driver running a red light is believed to be the cause of a collision at the River Road and Horseman Drive intersection on a rainy Thursday evening that temporarily impacted traffic.

The collision occurred just after 5 p.m. when, according to a witness, the driver of a white Ford truck that was northbound on River Road allegedly ran a red light and hit a southbound vehicle that was making a left turn onto Horseman Park Drive, St. George Police officer Tiffany Atkin said.

The driver of the southbound vehicle had been waiting for a red light before turning toward Horseman Park Drive, Aktin said.

Despite the force of the collision that destroyed the front end of the Ford truck, no injuries were reported as a result. Both vehicles had to be towed from the scene.

The Ford’s driver was cited for failing to obey a traffic signal, Atkin said.

Northbound traffic had to be diverted about the crash while motorists attempting to turn left onto River Road from Horseman Drive had to go right instead.

The scene was cleared by 6 p.m.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Email: mkessler@stgnews.com

Twitter: @MoriKessler

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

About the Author

Mori Kessler Mori Kessler serves as a Senior Reporter for St. George News, having previously contributed as a writer and Interim Editor in 2011-12, and an assistant editor from 2012 to mid-2014. He began writing news as a freelancer in 2009 for Today in Dixie, and joined the writing staff of St. George News in mid-2010. He is also a shameless nerd and has a bad sense of direction, often telling people go left while he is pointing right. Numbers greater than five also confuse him.

Posted in Local, NewsTagged , , ,

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.