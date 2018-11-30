Body of missing Washington City man found in St. George

ST. GEORGE — A body found behind stacked materials at a construction site Friday afternoon has been identified as a Washington City man who was reported missing earlier this week.

The body of Bownine “Beau” Tsosie was discovered behind building materials being stored on a lot on the corner of 200 South and 700 East that is attached to the construction project on the Dixie State University campus across the street.

Authorities were alerted shortly before 1 p.m. with officers responding from the DSU, St. George and Washington City police departments.

Tsosie was originally reported missing out of Washington City Nov. 26.

While police at the scene said they had verified the identity, they declined to name him at the time as family had yet to be notified.

Washington City Police Lt. Jason Williams confirmed Tsosie’s body had been found in St. George in a press release issued shortly after it was removed from the construction site.

As Tsosie was located in St. George, the investigation into his death is being handled by the St. George Police Department, Williams said.

St. George Police officer Tiffany Atkin told St. George News the department wouldn’t be releasing any additional information beyond what Washington City Police had already shared.

Williams had previously told St. George News that Tsosie was considered an “endangered missing person” due to his requiring daily medications.

“The Washington City Police Department would like to thank the media outlets that promptly reported this incident as well as the citizens in the community that have assisted with this case,” Williams said in the press release.

“We also wish to express our condolences to the family and friends of Beau Tsosie.”

