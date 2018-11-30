Ammon Keola Malufau

Nov. 19, 1982 – Nov. 23, 2018

Ammon Keola made his debut, on November 19, 1982.

To Tasi and Lori he was born, on a bright and chilly Cedar morn.

He hit the ground running, an athlete he became,

Little League, Hershey track meets, and Junior Jazz were his game.

Music was a passion, he started with the drums.

Perfected the guitar, with every single strum.

An LDS mission, took him to Brazil.

With faith and testimony, the Lord’s work he did fulfill.

At BYU-Hawaii, where he always longed to be.

He would meet his one true love, his sweetheart Cassidy Dean.

Their union was sealed August 12, 2005.

In the San Diego temple, they entered side by side.

Thrilled to be parents, a baby girl on the way.

Sweet Cael arrived early, so she was unable to stay.

SkyWest was his second home, you could say he was born to fly.

He grounded his wings to focus on family, there his priorities lie.

Although he accomplished much in life, fatherhood was his quest.

Scout, Porter, Emmeline and Beckett knew he was the best.

His family was important, creating memories was their thing.

Serving others and traditions, blessings it would bring.

A new bundle from heaven, a baby boy to greet.

Ammon’s final calling, now his mission is complete.

He was welcomed in heaven on Nov. 23, 2018, by daughter Cael Kamaile.

Ammon’s legacy is carried on by his sweet wife Cassidy Caroline, his children Scout Kamaile, Porter Keola, Emmeline Sue, Beckett David and Baby Malufau.

Parents: Tasi and Lori Malufau.

Siblings: Amaya Farani (Francis), Aaron (Becky), Aubri (Lloyd).

With an army of family and friends, and friends who are family, the multitude of aloha could encompass the eternities.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Dec. 1, at 11 a.m. at the Washington 8 th Ward Chapel, 446 E. Mangum Road, Washington, Utah.

Ward Chapel, 446 E. Mangum Road, Washington, Utah. There will be a viewing prior to services from 9-10:45 a.m. at the chapel.

Interment will take place in the Washington City Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454.

For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit Spilsbury Mortuary online.